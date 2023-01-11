Tesla Is Granted a Patent for Its Rotating Screen in the Model S – Not a Tesla App

Tesla’s pivoting screen in the Model S and Model X vehicles has officially been granted a patent.

The patent, called “Dual axis rotational mechanism,” is for the screen in Tesla’s premium Model S and Model X vehicles. The device allows users to tilt the screen slightly so it’s easier to read, see, and use for either the driver or passenger.

Automotive engineer Sandy Munro and his team tore down the Model S Plaid earlier in 2022. During this teardown, Munro’s team uncovered the hidden mechanism that would eventually be used to rotate the screen.

However, the device that was installed in Munro’s Model S Plaid was lacking in a few features in order to be fully functional. The team did a deeper dive into what the mechanism was and modified it to showcase how it would function in the Model S and Model X in the future.

The missing parts in Munro’s Model S Plaid mechanism meant that Tesla would eventually improve upon the part in the future.

The US Patent Office published Tesla’s “Dual axis rotational mechanism” on November 24, 2022. The patent was originally filed six months prior on May 16, 2022, as well as an earlier version of the patent from 2021.

“The display device is mounted on a rotation mechanism that facilitates a dual-axis rotation utilizing a single actuator, dual rotation joints, and associated linkages,” reads the patent. “The rotation component further includes at least one additional floating joint that provides additional tension forces relative to a third axis. Still further, in accordance with further embodiments, a control component can be utilized to generate control signals relating to rotation of the single actuators, such as establishing control positions and duty cycles.”

Since Munro’s initial teardown, Tesla has since implemented the tilting screen on later versions of the Model S and Model X. With all the ‘cool’ technology that Elon Musk has talked about going into the Cybertruck, we wouldn’t be surprised if this feature makes an appearance in that vehicle as well.

The Cybertruck frame has recently been found at a Tesla facility and Tesla is still aiming for production to begin in just about six months.

On the day that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released information about roadway fatalities, reporters were more interested in anything Tesla-related. Reuters stated the acting head of the NHTSA, Ann Carlson, made “comments to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Washington.” Those sideline comments were regarding the government’s review of crashes involving Teslas and the possibility of removing the steer wheel “nag” for Autopilot.

By the way, the NHTSA reported that fatalities due to car crashes in the United States appear to be leveling off after dramatic increases over the last two years. But back to Tesla.

Carlson told reporters that the government agency is investing a lot of resources in the Autopilot investigation that started in August of 2021. The acting head told Reuters, “The resources require a lot of technical expertise, actually some legal novelty, and so we’re moving as quickly as we can, but we also want to be careful and make sure we have all the information we need.”

Part of the review is also said to investigate if drivers are paying attention when operating Tesla vehicles in Autopilot. The onboard alert system that assesses driver awareness has been activated in several crashes that the agency is investigating, which is why Carlson took particular interest in Elon Musk’s recent tweet.

As we reported, Musk responded to a tweet from @WholeMarsBlog asking users with more than 10,000 FSD miles driven could have the option to disable the “tedious steering wheel nag.” Musk responded, “Agreed, update coming in Jan.”

Carlson told reporters, “A very extensive investigation ongoing… We are in conversations with Tesla about this latest communication.”

Musk also recently tweeted that a significant Full Self Driving update was coming in two weeks, including many major improvements. Given the timeline, this change to the steer wheel tension could be part of the FSD Beta V11.3 update. Therefore, it makes sense that the NHTSA has been in contact with Tesla. The results of its investigation could significantly impact the future of the autonomous vehicle vision that Musk has been working toward for years.

According to a recent tweet from DirtyTesla, he states a source told him that Transport Canada is already considering disallowing FSD Beta in Canada and that the removal of the steering wheel ‘nag’ could be the deciding factor.

DirtyTesla shared the message on Twitter:

“Transport Canada has been close to recommending they pull the plug on Beta in Canada because they don’t feel testing beta software with road users is safe. If the nag is removed they will most likely recommend it be pulled.”

What Tesla Should Do

Tesla’s reliance on detecting force being applied to the steering wheel was never a great solution. It doesn’t provide continuous monitoring and it doesn’t always properly detect resistance on the wheel, causing a lot of “not paying attention” prompts.

It sounds like Tesla is already in talks with the NHTSA, so we are hopeful that they’re reaching an agreement they both feel good about. Other Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as BlueCruise already have hands-free driving on select highways. BlueCruise only monitors driver behavior through a camera similar to Tesla’s in-cabin camera.

Instead of Tesla phrasing this as the ‘removal of the steering wheel nag,’ they should state that they’ll be transitioning to better driver monitoring by leveraging their cabin camera and machine learning. Tesla launched vison-based driver monitoring two years ago. There have undoubtedly been improvements and they should state that they’re now ready to transition to a system that allows improved monitoring while also reducing the need to ‘nag’ drivers at specific intervals.

Over the past seven years, the NHTSA has conducted nearly 40 special investigations where authorities suspected Autopilot was in use so their concern is understood, however, Tesla could do better to put them at ease.

Another new feature has landed in the Tesla app. With Tesla app 4.16.1 Tesla appears to be testing the new ‘Vehicle Range’ feature that breaks down how your vehicle used energy during its last trip and while parked.

Richard Lopes from Watts on Wheels, a fully electric car rental service in Portugal noticed Tesla is testing this feature in select regions. The new Vehicle Range feature is very similar to the new Energy App that was introduced in vehicles last year with update 2022.36.

Vehicle Range lets you view how your vehicle used energy during its last trip and while parked. Similar to the vehicle’s Energy App, Vehicle Range breaks down energy use into several categories including Driving, Climate, Elevation, Battery Conditioning and Everything Else.

If you’re already familiar with the Energy App in the car, then you can expect to see almost the same thing in the app, with a few exceptions. It appears Tesla removed a few features to presumably simplify the interface on your phone. The app appears to only allow you to view the overall expected range called ‘Trip,’ while in the vehicle you can switch between Tesla’s projected range and the rated range. The trip projection takes driving, road and environmental factors into account, such as the driving speed, road elevation, ambient temperature and the direction and speed of the wind.

The feature will be available in the Service area of the app and can be accessed by tapping Service then Vehicle Range.

Tesla app source code revealed that this feature was coming to the app in a future update, but it looks like Tesla may soon be ready to launch it for everyone.

Tesla seems to be testing this feature in select regions and vehicles only as it’s currently not available for most users. Tesla has a history of testing features in select vehicles or countries before making them available to a wider audience.

Tesla likely has this feature limited to select users based on a server-side configuration, which would allow Tesla to launch the feature at any time, however, they may also want to make fixes that may require an app update.

What’s interesting is that this feature is available on legacy Model S vehicles, which do not yet support the new Energy App feature in the vehicle.

This may mean that Tesla is not only planning to support the new Energy App in legacy vehicles but may add support in an upcoming vehicle update soon.

View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.44.30.5.

