These Are The Best (And Worst) Selling Electric Cars In America – CarBuzz

With 2022 done and dusted, automakers can now release their full calendar sales, which means we all get to see who the biggest winners and losers were.

There are some big stories, including General Motors grabbing the number one sales spot away from Toyota, but we wanted to focus on the ever-growing number of electric vehicles. We combed through every automaker's sales report to pull EV figures. Some models, like the Kia Niro EV, are grouped with overall Niro sales and, therefore, impossible to factor in.

As for Tesla, the clear leader in EV sales (1,313,851 units), the company does not break down sales by country and only lists global figures. Therefore, it's unfair to compare Tesla here. The Model Y should easily be the best-selling EV in the US, but we can't state it as a fact due to the way Tesla reports figures.

Let's start with some of the best sellers in the industry. Thanks to the addition of the more SUV-like Bolt EUV, Chevrolet sold 38,120 Bolts in 2022, with the capacity to build over 70,000 in 2023.

The more expensive Ford Mustang Mach-E beat out the Bowtie with 39,458 units. Ford also has reason to celebrate with 15,617 F-150 Lightnings sold. That's a small percentage of F Series sales, but it still likely makes the Lightning the best-selling electric truck in America. Rivan sold 20,332 vehicles in 2022, but we don't know the exact figure of the R1T truck.

It may not match Ford and GM, but the Hyundai Motor Group also had impressive EV sales. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 sold 22,982 units, and the Kia EV6 was just behind with 20,498. CarBuzz reached out to Hyundai/Kia for Kona Electric and Niro EV sales; Kia has already said Niro sales can not be broken down further, but Hyundai confirmed there were 4,531 Kona EV sales.

And don't forget about the affordable Nissan Leaf, which sold a respectable 12,025 units. Volkswagen has yet to report, but we expect the ID.4 to be in the winner category.

While some automakers are hitting their stride with EV production, others are barely a blip on the radar.

Cadillac and Nissan launched new EVs to market in 2022, meaning they had a partial calendar year of sales, and the numbers were tiny as a result. The Cadillac Lyriq sold only 122 units, and the Nissan Ariya didn't fare much better with 201 units. Due to a several month-long stop sale due to wheels potentially falling off, the Toyota bZ4X only ended the year with 1,220 units sold, and its mechanical sibling, the Subaru Soltera, came in even lower with 919 units.

Despite having a whole year to rack up sales, only 324 people took home a Mazda MX-30, likely because of its lackluster 100-mile range. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup struggled with production capacity issues, and only 854 were sold.

Rivian finished 2022 with 20,332 deliveries, a 786% increase compared to 2021. The company shows up here with the losers because it narrowly failed to reach its 25,000-unit production goal with 24,337 units sold.

Since they are more expensive, we expect lower sales volume for luxury-branded EVs. Audi's EV sales are as follows: e-tron (7,503 units), e-tron Sportback (2,894), e-tron GT (2,275), Q4 e-tron (2,429), and Q4 e-tron Sportback (576). Audi narrowly beat out BMW with 15,677 EVs sold.

BMW says it sold 15,584 EVs in 2022, which is 4.7% of US sales. The i4 was the best-seller with 9,626 units, the iX sold 5,665, and the i7 sold 284 units. Keep in mind the i4 and iX only started arriving at dealers in March, and the i7 went on sale in November. If you're wondering why those numbers don't add up, BMW also moved nine i3 units this year. Mini does not break down Cooper two-door sales, so it's unknown how many of the 10,197 units sold were electric.

Volvo also doesn't break down sales by model but specified that 7.2% of its sales were all-electric. Simple math tells us that 7.2% of 102,038 equals 7,347 units (split between XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge). Volvo sold 38,538 Recharge models in 2022, so over 31,000 were plug-in hybrids.

We are still waiting for sales numbers from Genesis, Lucid, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, and Porsche.

