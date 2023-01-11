Alex Rodriguez's recent Instagram story prompts mockery from controversial sports media personality – Sportskeeda

Alex Rodriguez was an amazing slugger during his time with the Yankees, but since then, Alex hasn’t disappointed his fans even after retiring from the sport. Unknowingly, Rodriguez manages to become the butt of the joke or post something obnoxious, which leads to people making fun of him.

His latest Instagram post brought a series of slangy and quick-witted comments directed at him.

This was not the first time that Alex tried to pull off something funny and came off as a cool guy. In 2021, he was mocked by the media frenzy for posting a picture of himself in a tuxedo with the news of his ex-wife JLo getting engaged to Ben Affleck.

Jennifer, 49, and Ben, 49, rekindled their relationship after she called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in 2021. The actress and former athlete started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later. However, they ended their engagement in April, citing the fact that they were “better as friends.” She saw Ben again a few weeks later, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

At just 33 years old, he had already hit 553 home runs in his career, had a lifetime batting average of.306, and had driven in 1,606 runs. Few people adore him; many others despise him, but everyone respects him.

The world can see how talented and charismatic Alex Rodriguez is by looking at his baseball statistics, which demonstrate his unrealistic God-given talent. The potential Hall of Famer has had an unbelievable life thus far, and his story is truly amazing.

He moved to the New York Yankees a year after leaving the Texas Rangers, where he amassed impressive stats and won the American League MVP in 2003. For his 48 home runs in 2005, he received his second MVP award.

Alex Rodriguez hit his 500th home run at Yankee Stadium at the age of 32, making him the youngest player to do so. His best performance to date happened in 2007, when he blasted 54 home runs and won MVP for the third time.

In addition to serving as the CEO of A-Rod Corp., Rodriguez also serves as the chairman of Presidente Beer. He owns a stake in the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Minnesota Timberwolves.

