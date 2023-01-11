Nothing Phone (1) display specifications emerge with concept render – Notebookcheck.net

TechDroider has outlined display specifications for the Phone (1), Nothing’s long-awaited smartphone. Announced in March, Nothing has since released the Nothing Launcher, which it initially restricted to the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 series, plus the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series. Unfortunately, Nothing is still yet to share more details about the Nothing Phone (1), including its price.
According to TechDroider, the Nothing Phone (1) has an OLED display, matching its contemporaries. Likewise, the leaker alleges that the display measures 6.55-inches across, slightly smaller than the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G but 0.5-inches larger than the Galaxy A53. Unsurprisingly, the 6.55-inch panel will operate at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels; 1440p and 2160p (4K) displays remain a flagship exclusive for the time being.
For reference, a 2,400 x 1,080-pixel resolution yields a 20:9 aspect ratio, a favoured aspect ratio among Android OEMs. Moreover, TechDroider reports that the Nothing Phone (1) has flat edges and ‘no chin’, referring to its minimal bottom bezel. Incidentally, TechDroider has shown the Nothing Phone (1) with uniform bezels, but they have not mentioned this in their tweet. Predictably, the Nothing Phone (1) will have a centred punch-hole front-facing camera too. Reportedly, Nothing will unveil the Phone (1) in late July, with a July 21 release date mooted. Other specifications like the smartphone’s chipset remain unknown at this stage.
