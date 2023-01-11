Best crypto for 2023 – Why Investing Now Could Result in Large Gains – Invezz

Follow Invezz on Google News today >

After a tricky 2022 for the crypto world, the bear market may have finally bottomed out. Of course, experienced investors know that buying at the bottom of the market is a dream scenario, so naturally, many are looking at what projects show signs of being the best crypto for 2023.

These top 10 best crypto projects highlight the investments that could make you rich in 2023, so take a look!

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Metacade has recently launched its presale and aims to disrupt the Web3 gaming arena by building an innovative community hub for gamers and crypto fanatics to connect through their shared passion for gaming. The platform will offer various play-to-earn (P2E) opportunities, tournaments, leaderboards, beta testing opportunities, and GameFi alpha.

Metacade has plans for many interesting features on its whitepaper, including a launchpad for game development. Game designers will be able to compete for Metagrants on Metacade, which will provide them with funding to create new games for the platform’s arcade.

Additionally, Metacade has several other revenue streams planned for the project, like job listings, competition entry fees, and even selling advertising on the platform. These will help Metacade become a self-sustaining, revenue-generating community with its own treasury reserve.

The project’s utility token, MCADE, is used heavily across the platform. Not only can the token be staked, it also is used for all on-platform transactions, from the pay-to-play arcade to buying merchandise.

A maximum supply of just 2 billion tokens and talks of buybacks and token burns means that as the adoption of Metacade increases so will token demand, likely resulting in a price rise and huge gains for those who got in early. The project’s presale performance shows that savvy investors shouldn’t waste time. The Metacade presale raised nearly $1 million in just the first three weeks.

In addition, investors have been assured about the project’s safety due to the audit by Certik, an industry leader in auditing blockchain security and transparency. As a result, investing in Metacade during its presale has the potential to make you rich.

>>> You can participate in the Metacade presale here <<<

The so-called XRP Army has been backing Ripple for years now. However, with the long-running court battle with the SEC allegedly getting closer to resolution, a price rise for XRP is a definite possibility.

For those new to crypto: XRP is the native digital asset of a blockchain-based digital payments network created by Ripple Labs to facilitate fast, secure, and inexpensive international payments. XRP is stored on the Ripple network and is designed to act as a bridge currency between two different currencies.

XRP has become popular with banks and other financial institutions due to its speed and security, which makes it an attractive option for international payments. However, the SEC lawsuit has slowed adoption and kept the price much lower than the all-time high — in fact, XRP is still down 90% from that high five years ago.

While many investors are willing to gamble on Ripple winning the SEC lawsuit, many people with heavy bags of XRP have been waiting to sell for a long time. So while there might be some positive price moves if Ripple wins, it might not be as far or for as long as many XRP fans hope.

Interoperability is a big challenge for Web3, and Quant Network has focused exclusively on the enterprise space to grab hold of the payment revolution driven by the blockchain. Led by a former Bank of England CTO, Quant Network boasts some significant real-world use cases, such as a digital LATAM dollar, through their involvement in the LACCHAIN project.

Several projects could come online for Quant Network in 2023, so despite the difficult situation across many markets, the QNT token’s price may buck the trend of established projects.

Quant Network is a strong project and could see some performance to match. With a market cap upwards of $2 billion, a great year for Quant Network would only result in a 30-40% improvement of its end-of-year token price at most. This increase might not be in the same league as projects like Metacade, but still worthy of our list of the best crypto for 2023.

Everyone knows that Bitcoin is the OG, the one that started it all. So it’s fair to say that BTC has proven it’s here for the long run. But is it a good investment?

Bitcoin was created in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto as a decentralized, peer-to-peer payment system that allows users to make online payments without an intermediary like a bank securely. Bitcoin is powered by blockchain technology with a distributed public ledger that records and validates all cryptocurrency transactions.

The primary benefit of investing in Bitcoin is its potential for long-term price rises. BTC has grown in popularity over the years, and its value has skyrocketed, making it a lucrative investment opportunity for investors willing to wait years for it to appreciate. Of course, the price of Bitcoin is highly volatile, but it could be very profitable in the long run.

Unfortunately, the days of BTC rising 1000x are well in the past. This is one of the main reasons investors looking for mind-blowing gains tend to steer clear of BTC and focus on exciting new projects entering their presales. Nevertheless, BTC still presents a good long-term to rise over the long-term, just not as good as projects like Metacade, which are still in their presale phase.

As one of Elon Musk’s favorite crypto projects, Dogecoin has a huge following and is famous for being the original meme coin. What started as a joke in 2013 has since become a legitimate investment option.

Dogecoin has many advantages over other types of cryptocurrencies. As the Dogecoin network is very large, transactions are fast and secure. Additionally, the Dogecoin community is incredibly active and supportive, so there are lots of resources available to help new investors learn how to trade and use Dogecoin.

Challenges Dogecoin faces are its ever-increasing supply and its lack of utility. With a supply that keeps getting bigger each year, it requires more and more money to hold the current price. In addition, while Dogecoin has played the role of a fun alternative to Bitcoin, it does not support enough transactions – or complete them fast enough – to be a viable token for payments at scale.

Despite this, Dogecoin has a big following, and with more celebrity endorsements, it could see another rise to its previous highs on speculation alone.

Ethereum continues to dominate the layer-1 protocol space, with the recent success of The Merge (Ethereum moving to proof-of-stake) solidifying its place as the leader of smart contract-providing blockchains.

Ethereum has been around for many years and has an active community of developers and users constantly innovating and helping to improve the platform. For example, the Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) process helps keep the protocol up-to-date with new features and improvements and still benefits from the involvement of Ethereum founder and crypto-celebrity Vitalik Buterin.

While Ethereum is certainly a sound investment choice, it is very widely known. Furthermore, with so many competing layer-1 protocols now in the space, it seems unlikely for Ethereum to post the gains seen over recent years. However, like Bitcoin, Ethereum still looks likely to be a great investment choice compared to non-crypto options and could still rank highly when looking at the best crypto for 2023.

Cardano is a layer-1 protocol whose vocal founder, Charles Hoskinson, has demonstrated his desire to connect with the community, running public “ask me anything” sessions on his YouTube channel for years.

A major difference between Cardano and other projects is the careful and academic-style approach the team takes to make changes to the protocol. Nothing can be put into production without being peer-reviewed, which has helped Cardano build a significant following.

With Cardano’s big community, the price of its native token, ADA, is already based on speculation. This speculation-based pricing means that investors are unlikely to find life-changing gains buying ADA now, but there could still be a healthy return if it can keep hold of some of the layer-1 market share as the total crypto market grows.

Chainlink is a decentralized blockchain-based project that provides a secure and reliable connection between off-chain data and blockchain-based smart contracts. The project aims to bridge the gap between the off-chain and on-chain worlds.

Using Chainlink, developers can create secure and reliable smart contracts connecting to real-world data. It provides secure and reliable access to real-world data, events, and payments for blockchain-based smart contracts through its Decentralized Oracle Network (DON).

Chainlink has over 1,000 integrations and is the market leader in the Oracle space, making it a good fit for our list of the best crypto for 2023. The problem for investors is that years after the launch, only half of the total LINK supply is circulating, and the Chainlink team regularly sells off LINK tokens to fund their operations. These factors make it very unlikely to see the massive gains most crypto investors want.

Metacade is clearly the best investment

The crypto community is full of exciting investment opportunities – many with the potential of making you rich. Some projects have more potential to boom than others though. Metacade, with its emphasis on the growing gaming community and strong presale performance, shows real potential to make investors rich.

You can buy the best cryptos in presale at eToro here.

You can participate in the Metacade presale here.

Use Invezz APP

Get a better user experience

Allow notifications?

Allow us to send you updates

You must agree to the privacy policy.

source