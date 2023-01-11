Hong Kong Plans to Legalize Retail Crypto Trading to Become Hub – Bloomberg

Romaine Bostick breaks down the day’s top stories and trading action leading into the close.

Russia Oil-Price Cap Defies Skeptics With So Far, So Good Start

Housing-Market Funk Has Lumber Traders Expecting Rally to Fizzle

South Korea Set for One More Rate Hike as Risks Mount

ECB’s De Cos Sees ‘Significant’ Rate Hikes at Coming Meetings

Fed’s Collins Leans Toward Downshifting to a Quarter-Point Hike

Universal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror Attraction

EasyJet Sees Travel Boom Continuing Despite Living Cost Crunch

Apple Is Working on Adding Touch Screens to Macs in Major Turnabout

Salesforce Loses Another Security Leader in Executive Exodus

Google Denied Interim Relief in App Store Case by Indian Court

Mexico, Canada Win Trade Ruling Against US on Duty Free Cars

Democrat Barbara Lee Is Making Plans for a Senate Run

BNP Paribas Expands South Florida Reach With New Miami Office

Billionaire Arnault Taps Daughter to Run Dior Amid Shuffle

Dr. Dre, Missy, Lil Wayne to Be Honored At Pre-Grammy Event

Orient Express Cruises to Set Sail on World’s Largest Superyacht

Where Will the Chinese Splash Their Extra $827 Billion?

Financial Engineering the Debt Ceiling

The IRS Needs Billions to Make Trillions

Hollywood Bets Moviegoers Are Ready to Return to Theaters

America’s Homes Are Already Transforming Into Mini Power Plants

There Are Fortunes to Be Made in the Carbon Capture Gold Rush

Speech Groups Criticize Florida School for Scrapping Play

Growing Antisemitism in the US Is Seeping Into the Workplace

Is CO2 Removal Ready for Its Big Moment?

California Storm Losses Estimated at More Than $30 Billion

How Native Tribes Are Using $20 Billion in Pandemic Aid

The Supertalls Are Coming to Austin

These Are the World’s Most Congested Cities

FTX Debacle Impels UAE to Assess Its Crypto Ambitions (Podcast)

How Did Binance Come to Dominate Crypto? (Podcast)

CFTC Sues Trader Over Alleged $114 Million Mango Markets Crypto Swaps Scam

Hong Kong is pivoting toward a friendlier regulatory regime for cryptocurrencies with a plan to legalize retail trading, contrasting with the city’s skeptical stance of recent years and the ban in place in mainland China.

A planned mandatory licensing program for crypto platforms set to be enforced in March next year will allow retail trading, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.

