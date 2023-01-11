Hong Kong Plans to Legalize Retail Crypto Trading to Become Hub – Bloomberg

Romaine Bostick breaks down the day’s top stories and trading action leading into the close.
Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.
Highlights from a week-long virtual event bringing Bloomberg Businessweek magazine to life. Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec host a look back at the best interviews, discussions and more.
Russia Oil-Price Cap Defies Skeptics With So Far, So Good Start
Housing-Market Funk Has Lumber Traders Expecting Rally to Fizzle
South Korea Set for One More Rate Hike as Risks Mount
ECB’s De Cos Sees ‘Significant’ Rate Hikes at Coming Meetings
Fed’s Collins Leans Toward Downshifting to a Quarter-Point Hike
Universal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror Attraction
EasyJet Sees Travel Boom Continuing Despite Living Cost Crunch
Apple Is Working on Adding Touch Screens to Macs in Major Turnabout
Salesforce Loses Another Security Leader in Executive Exodus
Google Denied Interim Relief in App Store Case by Indian Court
Mexico, Canada Win Trade Ruling Against US on Duty Free Cars
Democrat Barbara Lee Is Making Plans for a Senate Run
BNP Paribas Expands South Florida Reach With New Miami Office
Billionaire Arnault Taps Daughter to Run Dior Amid Shuffle
Dr. Dre, Missy, Lil Wayne to Be Honored At Pre-Grammy Event
Orient Express Cruises to Set Sail on World’s Largest Superyacht
Where Will the Chinese Splash Their Extra $827 Billion?
Financial Engineering the Debt Ceiling
The IRS Needs Billions to Make Trillions
Hollywood Bets Moviegoers Are Ready to Return to Theaters
America’s Homes Are Already Transforming Into Mini Power Plants
There Are Fortunes to Be Made in the Carbon Capture Gold Rush
Speech Groups Criticize Florida School for Scrapping Play
Growing Antisemitism in the US Is Seeping Into the Workplace
Is CO2 Removal Ready for Its Big Moment?
California Storm Losses Estimated at More Than $30 Billion
How Native Tribes Are Using $20 Billion in Pandemic Aid
The Supertalls Are Coming to Austin
These Are the World’s Most Congested Cities
FTX Debacle Impels UAE to Assess Its Crypto Ambitions (Podcast)
How Did Binance Come to Dominate Crypto? (Podcast)
CFTC Sues Trader Over Alleged $114 Million Mango Markets Crypto Swaps Scam
John Cheng,
Zheping Huang, and
Kiuyan Wong
Subscriber Benefit
Subscribe
Sign In
Hong Kong is pivoting toward a friendlier regulatory regime for cryptocurrencies with a plan to legalize retail trading, contrasting with the city’s skeptical stance of recent years and the ban in place in mainland China.
A planned mandatory licensing program for crypto platforms set to be enforced in March next year will allow retail trading, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.
Hong Kong Plans to Legalize Retail Crypto Trading to Become Hub – Bloomberg
Romaine Bostick breaks down the day’s top stories and trading action leading into the close.