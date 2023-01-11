Top Tech News Today: A US Agency Is Looking into A Tweet from … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
How Automation and AI can be Integrated into the Recruiting Process?
What’s New Today: The Street was pleasantly delighted by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS). TCS Q3 Net Increases 11% To Rs 10,846 Crore, Passing $7 Billion Quarterly Revenue Milestone.
Fast-Track Insights: The French Financial Markets Authority is attempting to speed up the issuance of cryptocurrency licenses. The nation’s newest regulator is pushing for regulation of cryptocurrency operators.
NHTSA has contacted Tesla with inquiries on a tweet from Elon Musk that implied he would take away a crucial safety measure from the firm’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. A spokeswoman for the NHTSA stated that the organization has contacted Tesla to get more information regarding the controversial billionaire’s tweet, in which he urged doing away with a driver monitoring feature that advises FSD users to keep their hands on the wheel. NHTSA is gathering data as part of a larger probe of Tesla’s Autopilot, which has been implicated in more than a dozen accidents with stationary emergency vehicles.
The Street was pleasantly surprised by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) when it reported a 5.3 percent sequential increase in consolidated revenue for the quarter that ended in December, at Rs 58,229 crore. The income exceeded the Rs 56,893 crore vote result from ET Now. The net profit increased by over 4% from quarter to quarter to Rs 10,846 crore, but it fell short of the predicted Rs 11,200 crore. A special dividend of Rs 67 per share and an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share were also announced by the software giant. Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director, stated, “We are thrilled with our excellent performance in a seasonally poor quarter, driven by cloud services, market share gains through vendor consolidation, and ongoing momentum in North America and the UK.
According to reports, Microsoft will integrate OpenAI writing technology into Office, giving users a means to create text for projects by integrating AI technology into its programmes. According to sources cited by The Information, the corporation intends to integrate OpenAI’s artificial intelligence into Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, and other programmes. According to the article, this will enable users to add long passages of automatically created text to a document in response to a prompt. Additionally, this might also contain an AI-generated email that the user creates for the recipient depending on what they wish to say.
Since the trial date has been set, more people are paying attention to Sam Bankman-Fried, the creator of FTX, and others connected to the exchange. FTX has been the buzz of the cryptocurrency world for the past few months. Investors quickly withdrew their support after the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange, attempting to prevent any further affiliation with FTX. Celebrities who earlier supported the trading site are now facing lawsuits that have been brought against them, and the majority of them are severing their ties with the exchange and destroying records of their transactions.
The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), a French financial markets authority, is the most recent national regulator to call for regulation of cryptocurrency companies. According to Marie-Anne Barbat Layani, the AMF’s head, the agency is pushing for mandatory and quick registration of bitcoin businesses that aren’t authorised to offer services in the nation. Layani’s appeal comes in response to the French Senate’s suggestion that companies that deal in digital assets apply for new registrations before the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation of the European Union takes effect.
