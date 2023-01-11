Top tech news for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – The Verge

Filed under:
By Verge Staff
Samsung has officially revealed a February 1st Unpacked event, when we’ll almost certainly see its Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphone lineup. If past years are anything to go by, the next three weeks will be filled with news about upcoming smartphones from official and unofficial sources alike. These teaser trailers from Samsung China fall into the former camp.
However, Wednesday morning got off to a bad start for travelers after domestic flight departures across the US were temporarily grounded due to a problem with the NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system. Around 9AM ET, air travel resumed as normal.
Sticking with the gadgets is the news that Apple could include fancy new MicroLED displays that it’s designed in-house on future smartwatches and even, eventually, phones. MicroLED is a promising new display technology that could eventually combine the contrast ratio of OLED with the brightness of LCD, but so far, it’s only made it to super-sized (and super-priced) TVs from Samsung.
Chris Welch dives into the microLED technology to explain what Apple might be able to do with it on smaller and more mobile devices, but today’s big rumor comes from Bloomberg, where Mark Gurman reports Apple engineers are considering plans to release a redesigned MacBook Pro with OLED and a touchscreen, possibly around 2025.
Finally, things aren’t looking good for Parler, the social media network that styles itself as a “censorship-free” alternative to the likes of Twitter. It’s apparently laid off around 75 percent of its staff since late November according to sources, and when we tried to ask the company for comment, an external PR rep told us they no longer work there.
Jan 11, 2023, 10:42 PM UTCAdi Robertson
The company says its agreements with Apple and Mozilla represent competition, not a monopoly.
Jan 11, 2023, 10:26 PM UTCEmma Roth
It’s been almost a year since Google said it would bring emoji reactions to Meet, and now they’ve finally arrived.
Jan 11, 2023, 9:36 PM UTCMitchell Clark
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports a 2025 shift to OLED for the MacBook Pro could add the touchscreens Apple has so far resisted.
Jan 11, 2023, 9:34 PM UTCVictoria Song
Android users will also be able to automatically sync workout data via Health Connect.
Jan 11, 2023, 8:47 PM UTCChris Welch
The Apple Watch already has a beautiful display, so MicroLED’s benefits aren’t obvious, but it’s an inevitable next step for the screens in our mobile devices.
Jan 11, 2023, 6:57 PM UTCAlice Newcome-Beill
This is the first time the social media giant has withdrawn signed, full-time offers from potential employees and follows its first mass layoffs last fall.
Jan 11, 2023, 6:00 PM UTCVictoria Song
CES has tons of cool health tech gadgets, but there’s a very simple reason why most will never make it to market — or won’t be as neat when they do.
Jan 11, 2023, 5:22 PM UTCJay Peters
The SAG Awards will stream directly on Netflix beginning in 2024, but the company will stream this year’s ceremony on YouTube. It’s the company’s latest push into livestreaming, which already includes a Chris Rock special for March.
Jan 11, 2023, 5:00 PM UTCTom Warren
Microsoft 365 Basic launches later this month and is designed to replace the 100GB OneDrive storage option with some extra features on top.
Jan 11, 2023, 4:05 PM UTCCharles Pulliam-Moore
Abbott Elementary and Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated at the 80th Golden Globes Awards.
Jan 11, 2023, 4:01 PM UTCVictoria Song
Now, the ITC will decide on a possible import ban on Apple Watches with blood oxygen sensors: the Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra. A final decision won’t be made until May 10th.
“We respectfully disagree with today’s decision, and look forward to a full review by the Commission,” Apple said in a statement to Reuters. Bloomberg Law, the case could give Masimo leverage to eke out $50-$300 million per year in royalties.
Jan 11, 2023, 3:09 PM UTCJon Porter
The Notice to Air Missions system failed, halting domestic departures, but takeoffs have resumed.
Jan 11, 2023, 3:07 PM UTCAndrew Marino
I can’t stop thinking about that TV at CES that is not only wireless but also has a whole vacuum suction system on the back of it for mounting on a wall.
Alex Cranz, Jennifer Pattison Tuohy, Chris Welch, and Andrew Hawkins dedicate some time to talk about it, as well as some other favorites from CES on today’s show.
Jan 11, 2023, 2:59 PM UTCRichard Lawler
Air travel is back on, big TVs are still booming, and Andrew Tate will apparently remain on lockdown for at least a few more weeks.
How’s your Wednesday morning going?
Jan 11, 2023, 2:52 PM UTCJess Weatherbed
The Austin-based factory is scheduled to begin manufacturing the Tesla Cybertruck sometime later this year.
Jan 11, 2023, 2:48 PM UTCAlex Cranz
While Netflix may have the rights to Rian Johnson’s future Knives Out films, Peacock is the home of his Columbo-esque collaboration with Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face.
The show isn’t a big gamble for Peacock, but it is a big chance for the streamer to pick up more subscribers in this new phase of the streaming wars. Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall sat down with the show’s two creators and a whole cast of other characters, including Benjamin Bratt and Chloë Sevigny, to talk about the murder mystery show collaboration and the two big brains behind it. If Poker Face is as wild as this profile it’s going to be great.
Jan 11, 2023, 9:14 AM UTCJon Porter
A pair of videos posted by Samsung China hint at the improvements coming on February 1st.
Jan 11, 2023, 1:47 AM UTCMitchell Clark
Making the switch could pull Apple away from its current reliance on OLED displays made by Samsung, LG, and others.
Jan 10, 2023, 11:32 PM UTCMakena Kelly
The sudden purge throws Parler’s future into question.
Jan 10, 2023, 11:00 PM UTCAllison Johnson
Samsung is the latest tech company to return to in-person launches, starting with what will presumably be the Galaxy S23 series unveiling live from San Francisco.
