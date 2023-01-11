Excited about iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max? This leak may change your mind – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

We are just a few weeks away from the iPhone 14 launch, which is expected in the first or second week of September. The new iPhone series is expected to get some major upgrades including 48MP camera and the new A16 Bionic chipset. Notably, the biggest upgrades are expected to come to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

However, this latest leak from the famous tipster LeaksApplePro may unsettle some Apple fans who are eagerly waiting for the iPhone 14 launch! LeaksApplePro tipped that the new pill and hole-shaped cutout display doesn’t add anything new! Know that the new i-shaped punch hole design display was earlier tipped to feature on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max of the lineup. The leak further revealed, “It looks different, but it pretty much works like the notch. Once you get used to it it’s ‘gone’.”

In addition to the design, the leak further comments on the expected exclusive camera upgrades for the Pro models. “There are some issues with the camera system. The new 48MP sensor is “the best one in a smartphone if there’s enough light,” but there’s some optimization to do regarding night mode,” the tipster tweeted. It is even said to be worse than the available cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro, as there is a substantial amount of noise, sources confirmed to LeaksApplePro.

Besides these, the display is tipped to look about the same as on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, but speakers are said to be much improved than the iPhone 13 models. There is a possibility that the speakers of the iPhone 14 Pro models will get more bass and clearer audio. He further mentioned that the battery life on the 14 Pro is going up by a couple of hours. However, the source isn’t 100 percent sure about this. On the other hand, the Pro Max is expected to be quite thick and that may not go down well with those who think thin is better.

If the latest leaks about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are true, then there is a possibility that the new series may remain more or less the same in comparison to the previous iPhone 13 Pro models despite having some changes. However, the information is based on an anonymous source, hence you should take the information with a pinch of salt, and wait for the official arrival of the iPhone 14 series.

