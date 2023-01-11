Rocketize Token Is Positioned To Become the Next Biggest Meme Coin; Shiba Inu and Avalanche React | – Bitcoinist

Rumours are flying around in the crypto community that Rocketize Token (JATO)—a new meme coin built on Binance Smart Chain—could become the next big meme coin in the crypto market.

Although Rocketize Token is still in its infancy, its roadmap clearly shows what it could bring to DeFi through its utility meme token, JATO. Since Rocketize Token published its roadmap and whitepaper, Shiba Inu and Avalanche’s markets have been reacting positively. Although other cryptocurrencies are reacting to a possible Rocketize Token launch, there is something unique about Shiba Inu and Avalanche’s markets.

Shiba Inu is one of the meme cryptocurrencies breaking the meme coin traditional policy. First, it carries out regular token burning to keep its entire market cap afloat and valuable. Secondly, Shiba Inu powers extensive utilities, including NFTs, Metaverse, and crypto trading.





Shiba Inu’s latest strategic partnership, aside from its reaction to Rocketize’s primed to move, could be a good reason it’s trending lately. A Japanese retail crypto exchange recently added Shiba Inu to its trading list. More exchanges are adopting Shiba Inu because of its perceived potential value.

Shiba Inu could be positioning itself to dethrone Dogecoin over the next bull run. Can Shiba Inu’s utilities fire it past Dogecoin in the next bull season? No one can say for certain. However, Shiba Inu will possibly pump in the bull run predicted to take off by the second half of 2023.

Avalanche (AVAX) boasts as one of the most efficient blockchain networks ever made. Avalanche was created to scale over Ethereum—at a time Ethereum suffered the scalability trilemma. Although Ethereum has currently updated its network to be more scalable, Avalanche is still seen as an Ethereum killer.

Avalanche’s prices, as of lately, have been interesting. Many whales are reportedly monitoring its market as the crypto market aims for a bull run soon. Avalanche could be a great escape plan for crypto traders who have lost a huge portion of their holdings to the crypto winter.

Another cryptocurrency set to be like Avalanche is Rocketize Token (JATO) —a meme cryptocurrency created in 2022 during the great crypto market collapse. Rocketize Token’s survival is a testimony to its long-term market potential.

Rocketize Token is a meme cryptocurrency created for the crypto community. Rocketize Token (JATO) powers the entire Rocketize project and dictates how fees are spent and distributed on Rocketize.

Rocketize Token uses Binance Smart Chain as its primary blockchain network because of the scalability solutions it offers. Binance Smart Chain also makes transactions easier and more efficient.

Rocketize Token is built to scale. Its roadmap confirms some of the future expectations for the community, including a large liquidity pool and NFT services.

You could become a member of this fast-growing Rocketize Token community by simply buying and holding its utility meme coin, JATO, via presale. There are rewards and benefits set out for early birds.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

