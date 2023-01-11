Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: When to Expect Your Check – CNET

Your guide to a better future

The 2023 cost-of-living adjustment arrives in Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries checks this month. Here’s when you can expect yours.

Social Security Disability Insurance recipients can look forward to a big increase in this month’s check. January’s check includes the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.

SSDI follows a similar schedule to Social Security payments, unless you’ve been getting SSDI checks for several decades. We’ll explain below.

If you’ve been an SSDI recipient since 1997 or before, your payment should arrive on the third day of every month.

There are exceptions, however. If the third day of the month falls on a weekend or holiday, you’ll get your payment on the nearest business day. For example, Sept. 3 falls on a Sunday in 2023, so beneficiaries receive their payments on Friday, Sept. 1.

There are no calendar exceptions for the January check, so recipients can expect their payment to come on Jan. 3.

When your check arrives depends on your birth date and the year you started receiving SSDI money.

Payments for those who haven’t been receiving SSDI money since 1997 or before follow the same schedule as Social Security. Here’s how it works:

The January SSDI payment includes the cost-of-living adjustment for 2023. Here’s when your payment should arrive, based on your date of birth:

Jan. 11: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 1st and 10th of any given month.

Jan. 18: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Jan. 25: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

