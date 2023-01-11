Xiaomi Android 13 update and bugs tracker (cont.updated) – PiunikaWeb

Update 11 [January 10, 2023; 18:24]: Stable live for Xiaomi 12 series (Global & EEA).

Update 10 [December 20, 2022; 18:05]: Stable out for Xiaomi 12S & Ultra.

Update 9 [December 14, 2022; 17:43]: Xiaomi 12 Pro (Finland) bags update.

Update 8 [October 03, 2022; 15:58]: Xiaomi 12 & Redmi K50 Gaming get open beta.

Update 7 [August 18, 2022; 12:21]: Beta stable live for Xiaomi 12/12 Pro.

Update 6 [August 17, 2022, 2022; 09:47]: Early build out for Redmi K50 Pro.

Update 5 [August 16, 2022; 10:12]: Update out for Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Update 4 [August 1, 2022; 14:29]: Xiaomi 12 & 12 Pro getting the update.

Update 3 [July 29, 2022; 18:03]: Update reportedly released for many devices.

Update 2 [May 12, 2022; 15:09]: Dev. prev. available for Redmi K50 Pro.

Update 1 [May 11, 2022; 17:00]: Dev. prev. live for Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro & Pad 5.

This tracker has separate sections for keeping tabs on the update rollouts, bugs, and issues plaguing Xiaomi Android 13, and the new feature released by Xiaomi. Following is a brief explanation for each section:

