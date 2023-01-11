Watch the Rivian R1S take on a Porsche Cayenne GT and Aston … – Electrek

It’s not every day you see some of the fastest SUVs in the world up against one another in a drag race. With instant acceleration, the Rivian R1S can go 0 to 60 in less than three seconds, but will it be enough to beat a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Aston Martin DBX 707 for the quickest SUV title?

You don’t usually buy a big family car to race off the line, but that’s exactly what Hagerty did in their latest video.

The Rivian R1S is one of the most exciting SUVs on the market right now. As CEO RJ Scaringe describes it:

The R1S was designed to take families, friends, dogs and all your gear on long road trips to the places you love.

That doesn’t exactly sound like the type of car you would see competing in the world’s quickest SUV race. However, with four electric motors, the Rivian R1S Quad-Motor all-wheel-drive model packs 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque, giving way to an impressive 0 to 60 time in as quick as three seconds.

Meanwhile, the SUVs Rivian is facing are also known for their speed and performance. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT set an SUV lap record at the Nürburgring in 2021, while the Aston Martin DBX 707 looks to top that. Here’s a quick look at the matchup.

As you can see, the Rivian R1S weighs almost 2,000 lbs more than the Porshe and Aston Martin, but has significantly more horsepower and torque. Will it be enough to take the title of the world’s fastest SUV? Check the race out below.

Although the Rivian didn’t win, it hit its 110-mile-an-hour speed limiter for several yards. If the other two SUVs also had speed limiters, it would have been a different race (or had they taken the race offroad).

The Porsche beat out the Rivian R1S and Aston Martin, but that still doesn’t make it the quickest SUV in the world, as the Tesla Model X Plaid can still out-accelerate it.

Despite losing the race, the Rivian R1S is an excellent all-around SUV that can not only keep up with the quickest, but it’s also half the cost. Meanwhile, Rivian’s SUV is one of the best, if not the best off-road production vehicles that can explore all terrains while providing over 104 cubic feet of storage and three rows of seating.

