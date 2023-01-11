Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 lead to solid sales boost for Google – TrustedReviews

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google’s current roster of smartphones, including the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7, has contributed to a healthy boost in hardware sales.

That’s one of the key points to have emerged from parent company Alphabet’s recent Q3 earnings call, where Alphabet’s Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat announced (via Motley Fool) “solid growth in hardware revenues”.

It’s difficult to put a specific number on it, as Google rolls its hardware results up into the Other category, which includes things like YouTube Music Premium subscriptions. For what it’s worth, Google’s Other revenues were up 2% to $6.9 billion for the third quarter of the year.

It seems hardware has played an important role in that. While all of our attention of late has been on the shiny new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, that Q3 sales bump actually reflects the success of the slightly older and cheaper Pixel 6a. Porat revealed that the aforementioned growth in hardware revenue came “primarily from sales of the Pixel 6a”.

While they arrived a little late in the day to be included in these figures, we also learned that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are off to a strong start. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that the company enjoyed its “highest selling week ever for Pixel” off the back of the launch of its latest phones.

A report recently emerged claiming that Google was doubling down on its Pixel line as Apple’s iPhone continued to eat into the sales of Samsung’s phones. While it’s clearly on the right track here, Google still has some way to go before it’s rivalling its top Android partner in the smartphone hardware stakes.

