Drake teases ‘Certified Lover Boy’ with new Instagram bio – REVOLT

The 6 God’s new Instagram bio reads, “Certified.”

The release of Drake’s long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy may be closer than we think. Recently, fans noticed that the Toronto star teased the project in his Instagram bio.

Under his name, his new bio simply reads, “Certified.”

If the new Instagram bio is not enough to hype fans up for Drake’s forthcoming album, a clip from the set of a video scene was also shared on Twitter, revealing a possible collaboration between Future and the 6 God.

“Drake & Future were shooting a music video last week for Certified Lover Boy,” read a caption to the clip posted on On Thin Ice’s Twitter account.

“Rumored to be for a single!” No further details were shared, but in the video, four individuals dressed in white are seen doing some choreography to Future’s verse on the track.

CLB was slated to come out in January, but it was delayed after Drake underwent knee surgery. Since then, the Views emcee has sporadically hyped fans up with updates and posts that suggest the album is on the way. In May, for example, Drizzy uploaded a minute-long snippet of a song believed to be a cut from the new album. Then last month, while confirming that he would attend the Reed Dollaz and Murda Mook rap battle at the end of the summer, he revealed that his “album will be out by then.”

As of now, fans are not sure when or what to expect from Drake’s upcoming album, but a possible feature from Future is not a surprise. The two have hopped on each other’s songs and even collaborated for their 2015 joint project, What a Time To Be Alive, as well as its ensuing tour.

Look below to see the clip of the rumored Future and Drake video as well as the picture of Drizzy’s new Instagram bio.

Drake & Future were shooting a music video last week for Certified Lover Boy 🦉🦅 Rumored to be for a single! pic.twitter.com/5sMWEUvQp3 — On Thin Ice (@OnnThinIce) July 5, 2021

Drake changes his Instagram bio in anticipation of his long-awaited album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’. 👀💿 pic.twitter.com/9x9hsdHCrL — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 6, 2021

