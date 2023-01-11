Samsung reminds iPhone users it has foldable phones in latest video – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

08 September 2022

Apple introduced the latest iPhones yesterday, and its rival Samsung immediately followed with a video response. A friend of our protagonist Elena reveals her new phone that “literally folds in half” but the main character says “I love my phone”, which phonetically also includes “iPhone”.

During the two-minute video, Elena is met with multiple folding motions, like an e-scooter being tucked away or a book being closed, to the point of her visiting a therapist talking about “buying the same phone over and over again”, which is also a reminder that Apple smartphones rarely change their appearance.

The cheesy video ends with the heroine purchasing a Galaxy Z Flip4 to replace her iPhone, and then someone else sees her with the semi-folded device, thus continuing the chain.

