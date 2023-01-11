USD/CAD should continue to push lower, scope for gains is limited – Scotiabank – FXStreet

USD/CAD consolidates but still trades shy of fair value, according to economists at Scotiabank.

“The CAD has corrected some of the more excessive undervaluation our fair value model highlighted last week but spot remains well above its 1.3249 estimated equilibrium, suggesting that the market should continue to push lower and that scope for USD gains is limited in the short run.”

“We spot minor resistance at 1.3450 and stronger resistance at 1.3475/00 intraday. Support is 1.3410 and 1.3355.”

“Broader technical signals suggest a drop to the upper 1.32s should play out after the break under the Dec/Jan range.”



EUR/USD holds onto bullish bias around the 1.0770-80 region, the highest since May 2022, as markets await the all-important US inflation data on early Thursday. ECB policymakers continue suggesting needs for higher rates but Fed talks appear to lose hawkish bias of late.

GBP/USD justifies the previous day’s bullish candlestick formation above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as it prints the first daily gains in three. The Cable pair portrays mild gains near 1.2165 heading into Thursday’s London open.

Gold price is seeing fresh demand early Thursday, as bulls fight back control amid typical cautious trading ahead of the highly anticipated United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release. The US Dollar is consolidating near seven-month troughs, undermined by falling US Treasury bond yields.

XRP price rallied 12% in the last five days to breach a two-month hurdle, suggesting a breakout. While this outlook is bullish, a spike in whale transaction count greater than $100,000 indicates that smart investors are booking profits.

Today’s inflation data out of the US serves as the macro highlight for the week. The consensus heading into the event forecasts a 6th deceleration to 6.5% in the 12 months to December, with a forecast range spanning between a 6.8% high and a 6.3% low, down from 7.1% in November.

