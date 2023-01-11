iPhone 14 specs — iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro … – Tom's Guide

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Everything you need to know about the key specs for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series

The new iPhone 14 series comes in four models. And if you’re unsure which model is right for you, knowing the iPhone 14 specs for all four devices could help you decide which iPhone is right for you.

We’re here to break down all the specs for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Pro iPhones and non-Pro iPhones have drifted further apart with the Pros offering a new Dynamic Island, always-on display capabilities, and 48MP camera. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max also feature a new A16 Bionic chip, while the regular iPhone 14 models stick with the A15 Bionic.

Also, there’s a whole new iPhone in the form of the iPhone 14 Plus. Offering a big iPhone experience but with none of the Pro features to pump the price up, it could be a great compromise phone for users who want more iPhone but don’t want to spend the extra it would take to buy a Pro.

Below we’ve got a full table of all the available iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro specs, and we’ve got analysis of the key points of comparison.

Apple’s experiment with mini iPhones is over. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini reportedly sold so poorly that Apple has pulled the plug on an iPhone 14 mini, meaning that the 6.1-inches will be as small as it gets this time around. You should be able to buy an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro in that size.

So what’s replacing the mini? The anticipated device is the iPhone 14 Plus — a 6.7-inch handset that matches the iPhone 14 Pro Max for screen real estate.

In short, Apple is simplifying the lineup: now you don’t need to spend top dollar to get a large display. The flipside, unfortunately, is that those who favor the best small phones will have to settle for last year’s iPhone 13 mini instead.

Weight-wise, the basic iPhone 14 comes in at 6.07 ounces, similar to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Plus hits 7.16 ounces, the iPhone 13 Pro weighs 7.27 ounces and the iPhone 13 Pro Max tips the scales at 8.47 ounces.

Although the screen sizes may now be the same between the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series, the tech is set to remain one of the biggest dividing lines between the tiers.

The iPhone 13 Pro series introduced 120Hz refresh rates (or ProMotion as Apple brands it) and this is returning to the iPhone 14 Pro handsets. In fact, it’s improved, with the refresh rate capable of dropping as low as 1Hz, meaning an always-on display is available for the first time on the two iPhone Pro models.

The regular iPhone 14 isn’t getting this, however. While still OLED, the panels are capped at 60Hz, making things a bit less smooth and meaning buyers won’t get access to the brand new always-on display mode.

There’s a similar gap with brightness. Apple rates the maximum HDR brightness for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus as 1,200 nits, but at 1,600 nits for the Pro and Pro Max.

In the past, iPhones have shared the same chipset within generations. Whether you buy a $399 2022 iPhone SE or the $1,099 iPhone 13 Pro, you’ll still get the Apple A15 Bionic chip powering things.

Not so this generation. Apple has given the Pro models an edge by giving it exclusive access to the all-new A16 Bionic processor. The regular iPhone 14 is sticking with the familiar A15, but is using an improved version with better graphics and internal cooling.

Just like before, all handsets will start at 128GB of storage. You also have the option of upgrading to 256GB and 512GB of storage for all iPhone 14 handsets, and 1TB as well for the Pro models.

This is another area where Apple has a big iPhone 14 Pro upgrade, but not as much new stuff for the regular iPhone 14. The standard iPhone 14 models are sticking with 12MP cameras across the board (although they do have new larger apertures and sensors for the main camera), but the Pro versions get a 48MP main camera, the first megapixel upgrade since the iPhone 6s debuted back in 2015.

Once again, telephoto cameras are Pro exclusives too, capable of 3x optical zoom. All phones have 12MP ultrawide cameras, and a new front camera with autofocus capability, which should improve selfie shots.

As for new software tricks, Apple’s added the Photonic Engine, a new part of the iPhone’s post-processing that improves low-light performance, and Action Mode for video, which boosts stabilization when recording.

Check out how the iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max cameras compare, and how a Google Pixel 7 vs. iPhone 14 camera shootout plays out.

The two iPhone 14 Pro models are rated for all-day battery life, which ends up as 23 hours of video playback for the Pro model and 29 hours for the Pro Max model.

The iPhone 14 Plus has the best claimed iPhone battery life yet, but on the same video playback measurement, it gets to 26 hours. The base iPhone 14 is the shortest lasting, but still manages 20 hours of playback.

Check out our iPhone 14 battery life test report for the full results for all four models.

Apple made no changes to the iPhone 14 family’s charging systems, so once again all models will charge at 20W when plugged in directly, or up to 15W wirelessly when using the correct MagSafe accessories.

Apple historically likes to offer different color options for the regular and Pro iPhones, and the 2022 handsets are no different.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in purple, blue, midnight, starlight and Product RED color schemes. The Pro version, meanwhile, comes in either purple, gold, silver or space black.

In many ways you can’t go wrong with whatever iPhone 14 models you choose. The iPhone experience is so refined now that all four phones are going to be a joy to use.

However, the biggest and most significant upgrades come courtesy of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Not only do you get a better main camera and a telephoto snapper, but you also get a smoother display with the new Dynamic Island feature.

In short, if you want the very best iPhone Apple can offer, go for the Pro models. But if you simply want an upgrade from say an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, then don’t ignore the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus.

