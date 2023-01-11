Signal Podcast Awards: HBO Max, Netflix Among Inaugural Winners – Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

By J. Clara Chan

The Signal Awards, a podcast award from the organizers of the internet-focused Webby Awards, unveiled a wide-ranging group of winners for its inaugural year.

The Signal Awards received nearly 1,700 entries for its dozens of awards, which were divided across four categories: individual episodes, limited series and specials, shows and branded shows and advertising.

The inaugural batch of winners included HBO Max’s Winning Time, Hacks and Insecure companion podcasts; Netflix’s Skip Intro; Pineapple Street Studios’ Back Issue and 70 Over 70; and Pushkin Industries’ Well Read Black Girl.

In the public voting categories, where more than 135,000 fans cast votes for their favorite shows, podcasts like The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, The Fantasy Footballers, Mother Country Radicals and Stay Tuned With Preet received the most votes, according to the Signal Awards.

“The Signal Awards were created to lift up and showcase the podcast industry’s diversity and depth, while also helping the community of listeners and fans find new shows and celebrate the existing ones they love,” Deondric Royster, the managing director of the Signal Awards, said. “We congratulate the winners on their success and also thank the podcast-listening public for enthusiastically engaging in the very first year of our awards.”

See below for a selection of winners from the inaugural Signal Awards. Winners will be honored at an awards party in New York on Jan. 23.

Shows

Back Issue – Pineapple Street Studios

30 Bach – Lowry Yankwich (Independent Podcaster)

70 Over 70 – Pineapple Street Studios

Collapse: Disaster in Surfside – Tree Fort Media

Command Line Content – Pacific Content

Dark Dice – Fool & Scholar Productions

Food Network Obsessed – Discovery, Inc.

Insecuritea – HBO Max

Last Day – Lemonada Media

Masters of Scale – WaitWhat

TCM’s The Plot Thickens – Turner Classic Movies

Time to Walk – Apple

Today Explained – Vox Media Podcast Network

The Atlas Obscura – SXM Media

Well Read Black Girl – Pushkin Industries

Individual Episodes

Access & Opportunity, “Building Black Generational Wealth” – Morgan Stanley

Masters of Scale, “Improving Human Dignity w/ Promise CEO Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins” – WaitWhat

Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man, “Jalen Rose Talks with Magic Johnson” – New York Post

Overheard at National Geographic, “Amelia Earhart” – National Geographic

Shattering Gleam: A Podcast About Music and Gender – SiriusXM

Skip Intro – Netflix

Masters of Scale, “Stacey Abrams: How to Harness Risk” – WaitWhat

The Official Winning Time Podcast – HBO Max

The Official Hacks Podcast – HBO Max

Torched, “Greg Louganis’ Infamous Dive” – FilmNation Entertainment

Spark & Fire, “Turn Crisis Into Art: Choreographer Bill T. Jones.. on ‘Afterwardsness,’ his pandemic masterpiece – WaitWhat

Limited Series & Specials

Hit Job – Audible

Metaverse Marketing – Adweek

My New Favorite Olympian: Timothy LeDuc – NBCLX

The Bering – Campside Media

The Thing About Helen and Olga – Dateline NBC

To Live and Die in LA – Tenderfoot TV

In Machines We Trust, “Want a job? The AI will see you now” – MIT Technology Review

When the Earth Started to Sing – Emergence Magazine

