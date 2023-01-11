Signal Podcast Awards: HBO Max, Netflix Among Inaugural Winners – Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter
Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter
In the fan-voted category, ‘The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova,’ ‘The Fantasy Footballers,’ ‘Mother Country Radicals’ and ‘Stay Tuned With Preet’ received the most votes.
By J. Clara Chan
The Signal Awards, a podcast award from the organizers of the internet-focused Webby Awards, unveiled a wide-ranging group of winners for its inaugural year.
The Signal Awards received nearly 1,700 entries for its dozens of awards, which were divided across four categories: individual episodes, limited series and specials, shows and branded shows and advertising.
The inaugural batch of winners included HBO Max’s Winning Time, Hacks and Insecure companion podcasts; Netflix’s Skip Intro; Pineapple Street Studios’ Back Issue and 70 Over 70; and Pushkin Industries’ Well Read Black Girl.
blogherads
.defineSlot( ‘medrec’, ‘gpt-article-mid-article-uid0’ )
.setTargeting( ‘pos’, [“mid-article1″,”mid-articleX”,”mid”,”mid-article”] )
.setSubAdUnitPath(“ros/mid-article”)
.addSize([[300,250],[2,2],[300,251],[620,350],[2,4],[4,2]])
;
});
In the public voting categories, where more than 135,000 fans cast votes for their favorite shows, podcasts like The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, The Fantasy Footballers, Mother Country Radicals and Stay Tuned With Preet received the most votes, according to the Signal Awards.
“The Signal Awards were created to lift up and showcase the podcast industry’s diversity and depth, while also helping the community of listeners and fans find new shows and celebrate the existing ones they love,” Deondric Royster, the managing director of the Signal Awards, said. “We congratulate the winners on their success and also thank the podcast-listening public for enthusiastically engaging in the very first year of our awards.”
See below for a selection of winners from the inaugural Signal Awards. Winners will be honored at an awards party in New York on Jan. 23.
Shows
Back Issue – Pineapple Street Studios
30 Bach – Lowry Yankwich (Independent Podcaster)
70 Over 70 – Pineapple Street Studios
Collapse: Disaster in Surfside – Tree Fort Media
Command Line Content – Pacific Content
Dark Dice – Fool & Scholar Productions
Food Network Obsessed – Discovery, Inc.
Insecuritea – HBO Max
Last Day – Lemonada Media
Masters of Scale – WaitWhat
TCM’s The Plot Thickens – Turner Classic Movies
Time to Walk – Apple
Today Explained – Vox Media Podcast Network
The Atlas Obscura – SXM Media
Well Read Black Girl – Pushkin Industries
Individual Episodes
Access & Opportunity, “Building Black Generational Wealth” – Morgan Stanley
blogherads
.defineSlot( ‘medrec’, ‘gpt-dsk-tab-mid-article2-uid1’ )
.setTargeting( ‘pos’, [“mid”,”mid-article2″,”mid-articleX”] )
.setSubAdUnitPath(“ros/mid-article2”)
.addSize([[300,250],[300,251],[620,350],[2,4],[4,2]])
;
});
Masters of Scale, “Improving Human Dignity w/ Promise CEO Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins” – WaitWhat
Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man, “Jalen Rose Talks with Magic Johnson” – New York Post
Overheard at National Geographic, “Amelia Earhart” – National Geographic
Shattering Gleam: A Podcast About Music and Gender – SiriusXM
Skip Intro – Netflix
Masters of Scale, “Stacey Abrams: How to Harness Risk” – WaitWhat
The Official Winning Time Podcast – HBO Max
The Official Hacks Podcast – HBO Max
Torched, “Greg Louganis’ Infamous Dive” – FilmNation Entertainment
Spark & Fire, “Turn Crisis Into Art: Choreographer Bill T. Jones.. on ‘Afterwardsness,’ his pandemic masterpiece – WaitWhat
Limited Series & Specials
Hit Job – Audible
Metaverse Marketing – Adweek
My New Favorite Olympian: Timothy LeDuc – NBCLX
The Bering – Campside Media
The Thing About Helen and Olga – Dateline NBC
To Live and Die in LA – Tenderfoot TV
In Machines We Trust, “Want a job? The AI will see you now” – MIT Technology Review
When the Earth Started to Sing – Emergence Magazine
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter
Send us a tip using our anonymous form.