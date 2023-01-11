Deals: save $50 on every Apple Watch Ultra – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

The powerful Apple Watch Ultra is eligible for a $50 coupon discount on every style at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama this week.

To save $50 on every Apple Watch Ultra, simply shop at Adorama.com and enter promo code APINSIDER during checkout. The code brings each Apple Watch Ultra down to $749, the lowest price available, according to our Apple Watch Ultra Price Guide.

Apple’s premier wearable offers sports water resistance up to 100m with depth and pressure measurements. Combine that capability with the precision dual-frequency GPS for distance, pace, and routes, to help avoid getting lost on land or in the sea.

The same APINSIDER coupon also discounts hundreds of Mac configurations — and even some iPads — at Adorama, with the deals at your fingertips in our Apple Price Guide.

How to redeem the Adorama coupon

Shop through this pricing link and add the Apple Watch Ultra to your cart. Proceed to checkout and when you get to step 3 (Payment), look for a link with a gift icon that says: “Do you have a gift card or promo code?” Click that link to bring up the coupon code field and enter APINSIDER. Here’s what the field looks like:

Additional Apple savings

There are plenty of additional markdowns in effect this week to complement the Apple Watch deal. Here’s a sampling of our top picks:

There are plenty of additional markdowns in effect this week to complement the Apple Watch deal. Here’s a sampling of our top picks:

Kuo: new $99 AirPods, new AirPods Max will ship in the second half of 2024

M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models facing yet another delay

Apple Original 'Severance' nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble SAG Award

Reference to xrOS found in Apple Devices for Windows app preview

Apple considering 2025 debut of touchscreen MacBook Pro

Apple's first unionized retail store officially starts negotiations

All the Find My gear at CES 2023 – hands on

App Store's December may not have been all that great

We tracked down all the gear integrating with Apple Find My app while at CES — with or without an AirTag. Here's what we found.

In our long-term review of the iPhone 14 Pro, we differentiate between Apple's marketing machine and nice-to-have features.

The new ProDock is Brydge's take on a vertical docking station that delivers the power of Thunderbolt 4 to both MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is a bit less than a year away, but reports are already pouring in about what to expect. Here's what the rumor mill thinks is coming, and a first glance at what it may look like.

Details are key in spotting a fake set of AirPods or AirPods Pro. We picked up a set of widely available clones and compared them to genuine AirPods Pro so you can better protect yourself from getting scammed by counterfeit Apple earbuds.

What does a kickboxing instructor think about Apple Fitness+'s new kickboxing classes that let you work out at home?

If you're looking to get started in 3D printing, Creality's Ender-3 V2 Neo 3D has some great features for beginners worth checking out.

Mobilepixels' Duex Max is a great mobile investment for on-the-go workers or for those who require two monitors in their laptop setups.

Apple's stainless Silver Link Bracelet is an exceptional Apple Watch band and a great Apple Watch Ultra companion.

TickTick is a robust productivity app that got its start in 2013, and it's built to be used with the Pomodoro and Eisenhower Matrix techniques.

