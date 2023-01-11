Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus top 5 competitors: Google Pixel 6a, Oppo Reno 8, Nothing Phone 1, and more – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Xiaomi on January 5, 2023, launched the Redmi Note 12 5G series. Out of the three devices launched, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is the most feature rich smartphone priced at Rs. 29999 for the base variant. The phone will go on sale on January 11, 2023, and users will be able to avail a discount of Rs. 3000 or an exchange bonus of Rs. 3000 on old devices. Also, there is an additional Rs. 1000 off on exchanging existing Mi or Redmi devices. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is competing with smartphones from several other brands like Samsung, Oppo, among others. Here are the top 5 competitors of the device.

1. Google Pixel 6a: The phone with 6.14 inch display and dual rear camera setup (12.2MP+12MP) offers amazing camera performance along with a great user experience. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the device is currently available at a discounted rate of Rs. 32999 on Flipkart. While on exchange, you can further get up to Rs. 23000 off. Bank offers can also be availed on the device.

2. Nothing Phone 1: The phone comes with a 6.55 inch display, 4500mAh battery, and houses a double rear camera setup (50MP+50MP). Running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, the phone offers a great overall performance. Currently, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Nothing Phone 1 is available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 29999. You can opt for exchange and bank offers too.

3. Vivo V25 5G: Available at a discounted rate of Rs. 27999, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Vivo V25 5G can also be availed on Exchange. Flipkart is also offering several bank offers on the device. The Vivo V25 5G runs on Mediatek Dimensity 900 chipset and gets a 6.44 inch display. It is equipped with a 4500mAh battery and houses a triple rear camera setup (64MP+8MP+2MP).

4. Oppo Reno 8 5G: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Oppo Reno 8 5G is available on Flipkart at a discounted rate of Rs. 29999. You can further reduce the cost of the phone by availing the exchange and bank offers. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup (50MP+8MP+2MP), 4500mAh battery, gets a 6.43 inch display, and runs on Mediatek Dimensity 1300 chipset.

5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Running on Exynos Octa Core Processor, the device gets a 5000mAh battery, quad rear camera setup (64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP), and gets a 6.5 inch display. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 31999. You can also avail the exchange and bank offers on the phone.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71673092217209

source