Rivian aces IIHS crash tests, gets Top Safety Pick+ rating – Autoblog

This page is for personal, non-commercial use. You may order presentation ready copies to distribute to your colleagues, customers, or clients, by visiting https://www.parsintl.com/publication/autoblog/

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began testing the Rivian R1T around May of this year, we’re still awaiting its ratings for the electric pickup. Meanwhile, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has completed its crash tests of the R1T, the pickup earning a Top Safety Pick+ rating. Based on the IIHS system, that means the Rivian truck earned the top score of “Good” in the moderate front overlap, small front overlap , rollover, and head restraint tests, that every trim comes standard with automatic safety features that score either “Advanced” or “Superior,” and every trim comes with headlights rated “Acceptable” or “Good.” It is among a brace of EVs awarded Top Safety Pick+, but joins the Toyota Tundra as the only other pickup with the highest rating.

Rivian did its homework, the EV maker having sent the R1T out for crash testing at an independent lab before NHTSA and the IIHS got a turn. Rivian posted the results of those tests earlier this year.

You can check out a video of the moderate front overlap test above, the small overlap test below. It appears the IIHS is currently testing the R1S, the battery-electric SUV so far earning Good marks in the head restraint test and Superior marks for its crash-prevention systems and headlights. Our suspicion is that there’s another Top Safety Pick+ rating in the making,

Judges vacate $5M Geico payout to woman who got HPV in car

Men who believe their penises to be small are drawn to sports cars, study says

Honda’s stylish electric bikes are based on classic motorcycle designs

Toyota reportedly planning a Century SUV

Watch a Hyundai Ioniq 5 drive sideways and more with 90-degree four-wheel steering

NHTSA plans to propose new fuel economy standards in April

News, Reviews, Photos, Videos

delivered straight to your in-box.

Thanks for subscribing.

Check your in-box to get started.

More Info

You must be logged in to perform that action.

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Please enter a display name

source