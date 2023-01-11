Hulu Live TV Channels List 2023: Complete Hulu Channels List – Sportsnaut

With traditional cable being left in 2022, cord-cutters are turning to live TV streaming services to watch all of their favorite live channels without a contract.

Among the top options in the streaming space is Hulu + Live TV, with over 85 channels, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and plenty more. With any Hulu + Live TV plan, you’ll get access to a massive on-demand library, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and optional add-ons to personalize your Hulu channels list and viewing experience.

Keep reading to learn just about everything you need to know about the Hulu channels list, packages, add-on options, competitors, and more.

Hulu is a streaming service that offers on-demand movies and shows as well as live TV programming. There are two plans for on-demand streaming that range in price from $7.99 to $14.99 per month and two for live TV that span from $69.99 to $82.99 per month.

For live TV, the most notable plan is the Hulu + Live TV package that includes all of Hulu’s on-demand library, live TV channels, and access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $69.99 per month. For $82.99 per month, you can upgrade to Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV which allows you to watch streaming content uninterrupted by ad breaks.

Other options like Sling TV ($40 per month) are more affordable, but offer fewer channels and no on-demand content. Keep in mind, there is no free trial for the Hulu + Live TV plans.

The Hulu channels list is packed with a wide variety of networks covering local channels, sports, national networks, and more. These include:

Hulu + Live TV has a competitive list of sports channels, including many of the most popular networks dedicated to just one sport. Whether you want year-round baseball coverage or to see every NFL touchdown on RedZone, Hulu + Live TV has you covered. Here are some of the top sports channels on Hulu:

There’s also the option of purchasing the Sports add-on to get extra sports channels like NFL RedZone, Outdoor Channel, Fanduel TV, and more for $9.99 per month.

Hulu broadcasts one of the widest range of local networks available on streaming services. There’s also some regional sports coverage, such as local NBC sports channels. Here are some of the top sports channels on Hulu:

You can access local channels through the service TV guide. If you’re traveling, Hulu + Live TV updates to show local content wherever you are. Access to live Hulu channels may depend on your location, but coverage extends to most top 200 cities.

There are four different add-on options for your Hulu channels list. Each gives you access to content, including binge-worthy series, movies, comedy specials, documentaries, and more.

Hulu offers a few multi-channel add-ons to bulk up the channels list for those looking for more. Each additional set of channels costs $4.99-$9.99 per month.

The Hulu channels list is one of the largest of any major live TV streaming service, covering a wide range of subject areas.

The amount of major networks sets it apart from some of the competition, but is similar to the likes of YouTube TV and FuboTV. But Hulu + Live TV is unique, especially with the new addition of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Other options may be better for customers looking for a cheaper service or a more specialized channels list. But for those looking for a high-quality live TV streaming service, Hulu + Live TV is a great option for plenty of reasons — particularly that Hulu’s streaming library with exclusive TV shows and movies is included in the price.

Hulu has proven itself time and time again as a top live TV streaming service. With over 85 live TV channels and popular original series, the platform was an easy pick to be ranked our best live TV streaming service of 2022.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one type of service, Hulu + Live TV is hard to beat. The on-demand library, paired with free access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, covers all bases.

Hulu is a streaming service that offers a range of on-demand content that users can watch whenever they want, including TV shows and movies. Access to Hulu’s on-demand content alone costs $7.99 per month (for the Basic package). Hulu + Live TV gives users access to this on-demand content and a range of well-known TV channels that they can watch live, as you might with cable TV. As such, Hulu + Live TV is more expensive than Hulu Basic, with costs starting at $69.99 per month.

The baseline Hulu + Live TV package only includes around 85 live and on-demand TV channels (less than YouTube TV) and isn’t ad-free. To upgrade these features, you have to pay more. Similarly, if you want to watch Hulu on more than two screens at once, you’ll need to pay for upgrades. Depending on the extra services you want, the cost of add-ons can significantly increase the overall price of your package.

Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 per month with the option of purchasing extra features. This means it’s one of the more costly live TV streaming services. However, it offers a wide range of live channels and exclusive on-demand content. Plus, it’s considered a high-value product, meaning many customers may find the price reasonable for what it gives.

“We often receive complimentary products to review at Sportsnaut. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn a share of the revenue from our affiliate partners.”

The Most Powerful Name In Sports

STAY IN THE GAME WITH OUR NEWSLETTER:

For the best in sports, join us on

source