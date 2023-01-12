News Corp Cl A stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market – MarketWatch

Shares of News Corp Cl A NWSA, -0.41% slipped 0.41% to $19.31 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, +1.28% rising 1.28% to 3,969.61 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.80% rising 0.80% to 33,973.01. The stock’s fall snapped a three-day winning streak. News Corp Cl A closed $4.42 below its 52-week high ($23.73), which the company achieved on February 4th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Alphabet Inc. Cl C GOOG, +3.38% rose 3.38% to $92.26, Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, +3.51% rose 3.51% to $91.52, and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +5.81% rose 5.81% to $95.09. Trading volume (2.3 M) remained 290,688 below its 50-day average volume of 2.6 M.

Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

The U.S. dollar has logged its first "death cross" in two-and-a-half years this week as a rally that peaked in September with the greenback at its highest level in more than two decades unwinds.

Supported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

Visit a quote page and your recently viewed tickers will be displayed here.

source