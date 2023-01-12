Tesla owners report complimentary Enhanced Autopilot for 30 days as a holiday perk – TESLARATI

It appears that Tesla’s holiday perks for some of its customers do not end with this year’s holiday software update, which was released earlier this month. As reported by several Tesla owners online, the electric vehicle maker is also rolling out free access to Enhanced Autopilot for 30 days as a complimentary service for the holidays.

Reports of the new complimentary service were posted by Tesla owners from Australia and New Zealand on Thursday night, both on social media and in the r/TeslaMotors subreddit. Tesla veteran and electric vehicle advocate @techAU observed that some features of Enhanced Autopilot would likely be appreciated by Tesla owners who have not purchased any of the company’s advanced driver-assist suites.

Ok this is pretty cool, users are reporting free trials of Enhanced Autopilot for 30 days. I already have it on the Model Y and FSD on the Model 3, but neat they are offering this. Auto Lane Change is definitely the most useful feature. pic.twitter.com/GSVhAj0Nti

While every Tesla produced today automatically comes with Basic Autopilot as standard — which includes traffic-aware cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring — the additional features of Enhanced Autopilot present a notable upgrade. In a way, Enhanced Autopilot is a great alternative for those who wish to not purchase the Full Self-Driving suite, as it includes notable advanced features for just $6,000. In comparison, FSD costs $15,000.

With Enhanced Autopilot, owners are able to access all the features of Basic Autopilot, as well as functions such as Navigate on Autopilot and Auto Lane Change. Navigate on Autopilot is among Tesla’s most advanced driver-assist features as it allows vehicles to travel from a highway on-ramp to an off-ramp without input from the driver. Auto Lane Change is just as impressive as it allows vehicles to change lanes as needed, also without the driver manually performing the maneuvers.

Tesla is offering a free 30 day trial of Enhanced Autopilot worldwide for the holidays pic.twitter.com/heMc33U1Gx

Other notable features of Enhanced Autopilot include Autopark, Summon, and Smart Summon, which are all pretty much like neat party tricks in their current iterations. Smart Summon in particular has made headlines in the past, as it allows Teslas to navigate a parking lot and pick up their owners at a designated spot. Elon Musk has previously noted that an improvement to Smart Summon (fondly called “Actual Smart Summon”) is in the works and will likely be released in the future.

For now, it remains to be seen if Tesla’s free Enhanced Autopilot 30-day trial will be rolled out to other countries apart from Australia and New Zealand, though it would make sense if the offer is released worldwide. Enhanced Autopilot, after all, is still a $6,000 option, so the best way to encourage vehicle owners to opt-in for the service is to have them try it out themselves at one of the busiest times of the year.

