Bikini-clad Lizzo slams body shamers in Instagram post: 'Not here to fit into your beauty standards' – Fox News

Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss Lizzo’s comments and outfit at the MTV music awards and the singer’s push for body positivity on ‘Gutfeld!’
Lizzo took a brief pause from her beach vacation Friday to chastise body shamers in an Instagram post.
“If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type,” she wrote.
The 34-year-old singer donned a multi-colored two-piece swimsuit in the corresponding video where she proceeded to slam body critics for shaming her physique.
“The discourse around bodies is officially tired,” she began.
LIZZO CALLS OUT CRITICISM SHE MAKES ‘MUSIC FOR WHITE PEOPLE’: ‘I AM MAKING MUSIC FROM MY BLACK EXPERIENCE’
Grammy-winning singer, rapper, songwriter and flutist Lizzo appears live on stage during the Keynote session ‘Lizzo’ at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals in the Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage)
“I have seen comments go from: ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big’…” she said in the video.
“Are we okay? Do you see the delusion?” she asked viewers. “Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art, and this body is art.”
LIZZO BLASTS BODY SHAMERS IN POST ABOUT HER HEALTH: ‘I’M NOT WORKING OUT TO HAVE YOUR IDEAL BODY TYPE’
The artist, whose outspoken body positivity discourse has sparked intense controversy and discussion in recent years, is no stranger to sharing pride in her own body, and doubled down later in the video.
“I’m going to do whatever I want with this body… I wish comments costed y’all money so we could see how much f—ing time we are wasting on the wrong thing,” she added.
In an interview with PEOPLE last March, Lizzo said she considered herself a “body icon” and doubled down on her efforts to promote a standard of body positivity instead of an unattainable beauty standard for women.
LIZZO APPEARS TO REFERENCE YE’S COMMENTS ABOUT HER WEIGHT DURING TORONTO CONCERT: ‘NO MOTHERF—ING REASON’
Lizzo was nominated for album, record, and song of the year at the 65th Grammy Awards. (Tim Mosenfelder)
“It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard,” she said.
The artist has caught flak from critics in the past for allegedly promoting obesity and disregarding health in favor of the body positivity movement which she claims has become “commercialized.”
She also faced criticism from author Dr. Boyce Watkins, who claimed her popularity stemmed solely from America’s “obesity epidemic.” The singer clapped back shortly after, tweeting in response: “’I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”
Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.
