How to change app icons on an iPhone – Android Authority

You can do lots of things with apps on an iPhone. You can install them (obviously), delete them, update them, hide them, and lock them. But did you know that you can also change app icons on your iPhone? If you’re bored with how your iPhone home screen looks, here’s how to give it a radical makeover.

There are two ways to change the app icons on an iPhone. The first — and the easiest — is to use the Shortcuts app to link the app to an icon stored in your Photos app. The second way is to either see if the app itself offers different style icons or install a widget instead. Note that app icon customization and widgets are only available from iOS 14 onwards.

The easiest way to change the app icons on an iPhone is by using the pre-installed Shortcuts app.

You should first realize that you are not actually removing the default icon that came with the app. You are merely making a new bookmark that will open the app too. The actual default icon will be tucked away in the App Library. Plus, the new app you make will not have any numbers next to it, signifying how many unread messages you have. It’s not interactive like that.

Now rinse and repeat for all the other icons you want to replace.

If using the Shortcuts app sounds like too much of a drag for you, you may be wondering if there are any other ways to change app icons on an iPhone. Unfortunately, the choices are extremely limited. Unlike Android, it isn’t possible to download and install app icon packs for iOS.

Some apps offer various icons that the user can choose from. Some of these apps include 1Password, CARROT Weather, DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser, Duolingo (if you pay for the premium plan), Overcast, Pocket Casts, Slack, Telegram, and Tinder. Just go into the app’s settings and see if they offer alternative icons.

Another possibility is to forego app icons and instead use official app widgets. You may find them more aesthetically pleasing and much more useful.

No, as of December 2022, this is currently not possible.

No, they must be done one at a time.

Yes of course. If you are that artistically skilled, then go for it. Just make sure that the icon is 180px x 180px in size and in PNG format.

