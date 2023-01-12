Where to Watch Twin Peaks in 2022 [All Seasons & Movies] – Cloudwards

Twin Peaks centers around the murder of Homecoming Queen Laura Palmer, but there are other dark secrets that the small town holds. If you want to follow FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper as he untangles the mysteries, read on to find out how and where to watch Twin Peaks.

It’s been a while since ABC crime drama Twin Peaks left our screens. The show, created by Mark Frost and David Lynch, originally aired in 1990 and is set in the small town of Twin Peaks. It leads us through a murder mystery and an eye-opening look at the dark secrets of the town and its eccentric characters. Whether you’re new to the show or want to rewatch it, we’ll show you how and where to watch Twin Peaks.

In the beginning, the story follows FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) as he investigates the murder of Homecoming Queen Laura Palmer. While he tries to solve Laura’s murder, he realizes people aren’t quite as innocent as they seem and that there are supernatural elements of the town to uncover, too.

Season two continues to follow Cooper’s investigation of the mystery of who murdered Laura. The show then keeps going until June 1991, with new mysteries to solve. In 1992, the movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me was released as a prequel to the original Twin Peaks (though you should watch the original series first).

After its original run, a third season — Twin Peaks: The Return — aired years later in 2017 as a continuation of the first two seasons. Whether you want to rewatch the series, have yet to watch the movie or are completely new to Twin Peaks, keep reading to find out how to watch it. If you’re outside the U.S., you’ll probably need a VPN to access several different streaming services, for which ExpressVPN and NordVPN are the best options.

Unfortunately for fans of Twin Peaks, Netflix isn’t a home for it.

You can’t stream all seasons of Twin Peaks in one place. Seasons one and two are available on Paramount+, while season three is available on Showtime. You can watch the movie on HBO Max or the Criterion Channel.

Twin Peaks is available on Paramount Plus, which is available in Australia.

Unfortunately, you can’t watch all the seasons and the movie on the same streaming platform. Most services either have seasons one and two of the Twin Peaks show, season three, or just the movie. That means, depending on which part of the show you want to stream, you might need to sign up for more than one streaming service.

In this section, we’ll outline all of the ways you can stream Twin Peaks. Most of the options are for seasons one and two. If you want to go on to the third season and the film, you’ve got two options for each.

Most of those options are for the U.S. only, so if you want to watch Twin Peaks on one of those services from somewhere else, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN) so you can bypass geoblocks. You can connect to a U.S. server with a VPN, which will give you a U.S. IP address, so you can access other sites. We’ll show you how to do that further down.

There are likely plenty of free streaming sites or torrents available that will allow you to watch Twin Peaks for free, but you need to be careful due to copyright laws. We don’t condone using such sites, but if you do, make sure you use a VPN.

The best way you can watch Twin Peaks for free is by using a streaming service’s free trial. For seasons one and two, your best bet is Paramount Plus’ free seven-day trial, whereas you can use a free 30-day trial of Showtime to watch the third season’s episodes. To watch Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, you can use the Criterion Channel’s free 14-day trial.

Note that some of these free trials may require you to enter a U.S. payment method. If you don’t have one, you can often purchase a gift card for the service and sign up that way. On top of that, you can use a VPN’s money-back guarantee to essentially use the VPN for free.

The steps below show you how to watch Twin Peaks on Paramount+ with a VPN. You can follow the first three steps to access other U.S. streaming services too — just remember that you might need a U.S. payment method.

We’ve included the steps to purchase a Paramount+ gift card, but if you have a payment method in one of the countries where Paramount Plus is available, you can sign up with that instead.

Sign up for a VPN like ExpressVPN. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can get a refund if you don’t like it.

Download and install the VPN app for your device. When it’s finished installing, open the app and log in to your account.

Find a U.S. server and connect to it. If you click on the three dots, you’ll see ExpressVPN’s server list. You can search for a U.S. server there and click on it to connect. If it doesn’t connect, click the big “on” button to connect manually.

If you don’t have a payment method linked to one of the countries where Paramount Plus is available, you can purchase a Paramount Plus gift card. You can find one on MyGiftCardSupply.

First, create a Paramount Plus account. Then, go to the “redeem gift” page and enter your gift card PIN. You should then be able to set up your account.

You can now start streaming the first two seasons of Twin Peaks on Paramount Plus and let the drama unfold with FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper.

For the best streaming experience, we recommend two of our best VPNs, ExpressVPN and NordVPN. Both have earned a spot here, but ExpressVPN is our top choice for the job. Still, we’ll let you decide which suits you best.

More details about ExpressVPN:

Pros:

Cons:

If you want the absolute best streaming VPN, you should sign up for ExpressVPN. Aside from its fast speeds and the ability to access pretty much any streaming service you want, you’ll also benefit from strong security and complete privacy. That’s especially important if you’re connected to public WiFi.

You also get access to thousands of servers dotted all over the globe.

Its app is easy to use on all devices and it takes seconds to get connected. It sounds like the perfect dream, right up until you get to the price. ExpressVPN is expensive, but you get what you pay for (read our ExpressVPN review).

You can reduce the cost by about half just by signing up for the 12-month plan. You might not feel comfortable signing up for that long, but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you want to cancel.

More details about NordVPN:

Pros:

Cons:

We also recommend NordVPN. It’s not quite as good as ExpressVPN, but it’s certainly not too far behind. In fact, it beats ExpressVPN’s speeds, as you can see in our speed tests. Since the arrival of NordVPN’s NordLynx protocol, the service has knocked its combined security and speed ball right out of the park. It has a large number of servers, but it doesn’t quite have the same reach that ExpressVPN has.

An area that does let NordVPN down is its mobile UI. Although its map interface works perfectly on desktop, it’s a little clunky on mobile. Still, it’s a more affordable option than ExpressVPN, but only if you opt for the two-year plan. It also has a 30-day money-back guarantee, and you can read our NordVPN review if you want to know more.

Whether you’ve been a Twin Peaks fan since it originally aired or you’re just checking it out for the first time, you can still stream the Mark Frost and David Lynch favorite in its entirety online. However, you can’t watch all the TV episodes and the movie in one place. You’ll need to hop around different streaming services like Paramount+, HBO Max, Showtime and the Criterion Channel to watch them all.

If you’re outside a country where one of those streaming platforms is available, you can use a VPN to connect to a relevant server. ExpressVPN is the best choice and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Now that you know where to watch Twin Peaks, you can read our guide on how to watch Lost, how to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi and how to watch Prison Break online.

Have you watched the supernatural murder mystery of Twin Peaks before? Or will this be your first time watching Cooper solve Laura’s murder? Which VPN is your choice? Let us know in the comment section and, as always, thank you for reading.

