What's Coming To Disney+ In November 2022 (US) – What's On … – What's On Disney Plus

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

After narrowly avoiding capture by the imposturous water polo team, the kids try to stay hidden, but are distracted by an underground casino. At Curtain’s compound, an acolyte is found completely unresponsive, suggesting a frightening symptom of his methodology, while Number Two works on an intricate escape plan. After negotiating with the Captain, the kids arrive successfully in Lisbon, but are immediately on the run again when Curtain’s Head of Security spots them at the port of entry.



The Mighty Ducks face rough tournament play where they wonder if team spirit and heart are enough for them to win. Jace struggles with his glitch and resists becoming part of the group. Over on top-notch Dominate, Evan proves himself to be a grinder, and Coach Cole takes notice. With the Ducks and Dominate set to go head-to-head on the ice, Alex tries an unconventional way to prepare her team – but Cole has his own tactics in mind.

Honoka runs into Tomio Aoki, an alumnus of the Kyoritsu sumo club whose book inspired Honoka to enroll in Kyoritsu University. However, the book is filled with lies, and the other alumni are still angry over it. Meanwhile, Kumada promises Ryota and the others a reward should they win just one team match. A student named Shun Kato visits the club under the pretense of doing an editorial cover story. Kato heads back to the dojo and runs into Aoki.



In “Donna Hay Christmas”, Donna shares her favourite tips and tricks for the ultimate festive celebration which will provide even the most-seasoned pro with the confidence to create their very own kind of Christmas magic.

From the ultimate glazed ham to a spectacular centrepiece pavlova, Donna shows us how to master her best time-saving tips and styling ideas to maximise your time spent with family and friends. Delicious gifts, a twist on nostalgic classics and contenders for your new festive favourites all come together to create a Christmas celebration like you’ve never seen before.

The El Dorado airport witnesses drug trafficking, illegal immigration and contraband every day. The filmmaker shows how airport security hinders such illegal activities and ensures passenger safety.



Cesar Millan, a popular dog trainer, guides new owners and helps them deal with the various canine behavioural issues affecting their adopted dogs.



At Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital in rural Georgia, longtime friends Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson own and operate a bustling veterinary clinic that treats animals of all shapes and sizes.



“Dino Ranch” follows the adventures of the Cassidy family as it tackles life in a fantastical “pre-westoric” setting where dinosaurs still roam. As the young ranchers learn the ropes, they discover the thrill of ranch life whilst navigating the great outdoors through unpredictable challenges.



The film-maker sheds light on the life situations of people who have been arrested while travelling abroad, usually for trying to smuggle illegal drugs out of a particular country.

The custom officers at the JFK International Airport work towards catching hold of smugglers and drug traffickers who try to sneak in illegal substances.



Join the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, and Benedict Wong as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was conceived and shaped. Discover what it took for She-Hulk’s creators to pull off the show’s tricky tone and deliver Marvel Studios’ first truly comedic series – one that boldly breaks the fourth wall to acknowledge its own audience, no less!



Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino made his directorial debut with Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation “Werewolf by Night.” “Director by Night” explores Giacchino’s vision, style and approach to bringing the chilling story to life, as well as offering an insider’s look at the between-the-scenes making of “Werewolf by Night.”



The Black Panther has been a protector of Wakanda for generations. A mantle passed from warrior to warrior. LEGENDS recalls T’Challa’s tenure as the iconic champion, and revisits the tragic struggle against Killmonger who sought to seize Wakanda’s throne from T’Challa and wage war against the world. LEGENDS also remembers the critical role the Black Panther played in the epic fight to thwart Thanos.



Princess of Wakanda. Sister of T’Challa. Genius in the field of vibranium-based technology. First appearing in 2018’s “Black Panther,” Shuri proved to be a forward-thinking inventor with an irreverent sense of humor. LEGENDS recalls Shuri’s struggles to save Wakanda from the despotic plans of Killmonger, and revisits the dire moments in which the princess stood with the Avengers to oppose Thanos.



The Dora Milaje is an elite fighting force comprised of Wakanda’s fiercest female warriors, and LEGENDS revisits their extraordinary exploits in the MCU. The episode reviews how General Okoye and her vibranium-wielding soldiers fought valiantly to reinstate T’Challa as their king once the truth of his fate was revealed, and highlights the Dora Milaje’s unrelenting campaign to crush the armies of Thanos.



Deep within our ocean waters, countless megacities of life-sustaining coral are being suffocated at an astonishing rate. Spurred by the dire situation, two National Geographic explorers embark on an eye-opening journey through the past, present, and future of coral reefs, searching for solutions that will help save these ancient creatures from extinction.



Saving Notre Dame documents the immediate aftermath of the devastating fire and the first-year efforts to save the cathedral from collapsing. Embedded with architects, archaeologists, engineers and all the special crafts needed to rebuild (carpenters, builders), this series captures unique human stories and bears witness to the progress and difficulties of this challenging mission.



The Green Family is hosting Shortsgiving, featuring shorts from multiple different shows and a never-before-seen treat.



“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.



David Beckham is coming home. A career that has taken him to the summit of world football, is now heading back to its source: East London. This is where David’s footballing journey began – in the Echo Premier League.

In Save Our Squad, David Beckham is joining up with Westward Boys, an under 14’s grassroots side from East London who are in desperate need of help. Westward have not won a game all season, and the threat of being relegated looms large. David is going to have to draw on all of his years of experience in the game if he’s going to stand a chance of saving them from relegation.

From heroics to heartbreak, failure to redemption, the experiences that Westward Boys, their coaches and their families will go through over the course of the season, are ones they’ll never forget.

We follow the iconic Montaner family, headed by one of the most important artists in Latin music’s history: Ricardo Montaner. This family of artists has become one of the most successful in the entertainment business. Get a peek at their daily lives as they balance family and professional life. Ricardo and Marlene, the parents, observe how the nest becomes emptier and emptier. Their eldest son, Ricky, is ready to marry actress and model Stefi Roitman. Evaluna, the youngest is expecting her first child with Camilo. After overcoming a crisis trying to balance his work life and his relationship, Mau, the middle child, announces he is expecting a baby with his wife, Sara Escobar. We’ll see stunning images and live performances. We’ll get to know the family’s lifestyle through videos captured on phones, interviews, and private family footage.

Heading to the train station, the kids realize that Curtain must have sent multiple teams after them. Benedict, in his state of involuntary elation, praises Curtain for his discovery. Jackson and Jillson alert Curtain’s second in command that there are more “frozen” acolytes, but he dismisses their warning. As the kids board the train, the water polo team follows, and once again they have nowhere to run. While on lookout, Sticky’s drowsiness defeats him, and when they wake up…Constance is gone.



Alex takes the Ducks on an unsanctioned field trip, hoping some legendary hockey magic will turn the team around. Meanwhile, Evan feels the price of the sacrifices he’s made at EPIC, and he’s determined to become Dominate’s captain to make it all worth it. While the excursion doesn’t quite go as planned, Jace faces his past with help from Sofi, and Alex digs deep to help her squad. And when they return to EPIC, Jace’s turnaround leads to a big moment between Alex and Cole.





Zootopia+ dives deeper into the lives of some of the feature film’s most intriguing characters, including Fru Fru, the newly married arctic shrew; Gazelle’s talented tiger dancers; and the sloth full of surprises, Flash.



It is August 12th. After the remote control to his boarding house’s only air conditioning unit is inadvertently destroyed by spilled cola, “I” devises a plan to return to yesterday in a time machine to recover the remote before it breaks. However, his prankster friend Ozu cannot resist playing with past events, even if it means bringing the universe to the brink of destruction. Now “I” finds himself racing through time to avoid disaster.



Oscar winners Ron Howard and Brian Grazer put their storytelling acumen to work as executive producers of “Breakthrough,” a series of hourlong documentaries highlighting the stories, people, and technology behind the world’s most cutting-edge scientific innovations. After considering more than 100 scientific topics for the series, the pair — helped by National Geographic archives and research, along with the scientific resources of partner GE — selected biotechnology, neuroscience, anti-aging technology, alternative energy, water conservation, and global pandemics.



With four male members in the club now, Ryota and the team train hard. When the day of the tournament arrives, Ryota and the team are nervous. Kyoritsu’s alumni are present to watch the matches with expectations. Meanwhile, Honoka feels prepared for the women’s tournament and trains with Kaito’s help.

Gordon Ramsay faces off against U.K. star chefs Paul Ainsworth and Matt Waldron.



Kevin Richardson gives viewers a glimpse of the lion from a different perspective.



The filmmaker portrays the skills and techniques of some of the most wrathful, prideful and gluttonous predators who kill creatures that get in their way.



Intrepid scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft die in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together, unravelling the mysteries of volcanoes by capturing some of nature’s most explosive imagery.



The magic returns in Disney’s reimagined classic as Mary Poppins helps the Banks family remember the joy of what it’s like to be a child. Together with her friend Jack the lamplighter, fun is brought back to the streets of London in celebration that everything is possible…even the impossible!



Five key turning points that changed the course of World War II during the D Day landings, as told through the eyes of the people who made a difference; five heroes provide eyewitnesses accounts and personal testimonies.



We have exclusive insights into the work of Germany’s most successful customs office and its confiscation of drugs and goods. We follow customs officers and their targeted operations.



Following undercover investigators, environmentalists, journalists, and the Mexican Navy on their desperate effort to rescue the Earth’s smallest whale – the Vaquita – from extinction and bring an international crime syndicate to justice.



What if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Global movie star Chris Hemsworth explores this revolutionary idea in the new National Geographic original series, “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth,” created by Darren Aronofsky and hailing from his production company Protozoa Pictures and Jane Root’s Nutopia. New scientific research is shattering conventional wisdom about the human body and offering fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better and even reverse the aging process! This science is put to the test by Hemsworth, who, despite being in peak superhero-condition, is on a personal mission to learn how to stay young, healthy, strong, and resilient. Undergoing a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges in order to understand the limits of the human body, he’ll learn firsthand how we can live better for longer by discovering ways to regenerate damage, maximize strength, build resilience, supercharge memory and confront mortality. Entertaining, immersive and life-changing, “Limitless” rewrites the rulebook on living better for longer.

Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

The kids call in the help of an old friend as they scour the countryside for clues to Constance’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, Constance finds herself imprisoned by a surprising foe who hopes to shed light on an old failure. After successfully following the kid’s trail, Rhonda splits off from Milligan and Ms. Perumal on a solo detour. As Curtain’s methods prove to have troubling side effects, his lackeys scramble to find a cure and Number Two begins to doubt Mr. Benedict’s desire to escape.



Fresh off their visit to the Anaheim Pond, our Ducks have found their “sideways” skills – offbeat ways to succeed on the ice – putting them on a collision course with Coach Cole’s juggernaut Team Dominate. Jace and Evan step into new roles as captains, but talk of a major shake-up threatens the chemistry of both the Ducks and Dominate. And while Alex and Cole grow closer, it’s hard for them to overcome their nature.



On the day of the women’s tournament, Honoka once again meets Mayu Motohashi, the top wrestler for Meiritsukan University. Ryota distances himself from sumo but still wonders about Honoka’s matches. He watches the video recordings of the matches and is touched by Honoka’s earnest attitude towards sumo. He realizes his love for sumo but cannot find an excuse to return to the dojo. Meanwhile, Honoka meets Sakurako Yoshino and invites her to join the sumo club.

Author and adventurer Sam Sheridan travels the globe in search of the most cursed places on Earth. Entrenching himself in macabre modern day culture, Sam explores the region’s haunting history and fascinating folklore.



Thord Paulsen and his colleagues must fight against snow and icy winds as they rescue cars and trucks on Norway’s slippery mountain roads.



Minnie and her best friend Daisy Duck take on their newest venture: running a party planning business called the Polka Dot Party Palace.



Travelling across the globe to relive some of the most astonishing stories of wilderness survival from World War II. During this conflict, soldiers, sailors and airmen became lost behind enemy lines in some of the most inhospitable places on Earth.



Which snake is the most dangerous in the world? Snakes, such as rattlers and anacondas, are ranked, and the deadliest one is revealed



It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

One of the world’s most beloved icons, Mickey Mouse is recognized as a symbol of joy and childhood innocence in virtually every corner of the globe. Dreamed up at a low point in Walt Disney’s burgeoning career, Mickey became an overnight sensation when he starred in the first sync-sound animated short, Steamboat Willie. Through the decades that followed, the character evolved into strikingly different versions of himself that reflect both his creator’s remarkable career and dramatic societal shifts in the nation he came to represent.

In a leafy hamlet, Mickey Mouse is determined to undo the failures of his family’s past after inheriting a rundown pumpkin farm from a distant relative, and the epic legend of its futility.

“Best in Snow” is a festive holiday special, hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village, Snowdome, and thrown into a spirited competition to compete for the title of Best in Snow. With the help of Snowdome’s finest carvers, teams will transform their ten-foot, twenty-ton blocks of snow into beautiful creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt Disney Studios, and The Muppets Studios. The teams will take family favorites such as Moana, Coco and The Lion King and bring the characters to life in a way you’ve never seen before – in snow! Spectacular snow sculptures and lively musical performances from Tituss Burgess, Kermit the Frog, and DCappella make this an action-packed winter event for the entire family.



ESPN covers monumental events in sports history featuring today’s finest storytellers from inside and outside of the sports world.



The special tells the story of the tragic collapse of Morandi’s bridge in Genova, in which 43 people lost their lives



Mickey Mouse invites preschoolers to laugh and play along as he talks about everyday topics; featuring silly games and challenges.



The Happy Helpers are pet groomers for The Hot Diggity Dog Show but accidentally shave the perennial champion, Champ, hairless.



This short-form series focuses on the fun of exercising. Iconic Mickey Mouse encourages young viewers to get up and move with Mickey and his animated pals.



There are millions of viruses living around the world. Professor Trudie Lang hears from the virus hunters who work against the clock to understand and extinguish new pathogens.



ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM is a concert event featuring legendary, global superstar Elton John, live from Dodger Stadium in his final North American show. As part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, this concert experience features special guests and performances of unparalleled global hits spanning decades, in one of the greatest send-offs in music history. This is a must-see concert event for audiences of all ages, around the world. Leading up to the concert is the “Countdown to Elton Live” red carpet event featuring celebrity guests and a countdown to the historic live concert.



Scott interviews potential Santa candidates while the family gets ready to leave. Simon Choksi, one of the candidates, brings his daughter, Grace, with him to the North Pole. During Simon’s interview, Sandra and Grace go missing. In finding their daughters together, Scott realizes Simon is the best choice to take the coat.



After learning the location of Dr. Curtain’s compound, the Society prepares to strike but is beset by Greys and must split up to escape. Meanwhile, Mr. Benedict tries to bond with his twin in an effort to gain intel, but is sidelined as Dr. Curtain sows discord between Mr. Benedict and Number Two. While on a detour, Constance finds herself surprisingly intrigued by Curtain’s TV special. After discovering the scope of catatonia among his acolytes, Curtain is horrified but denies responsibility.



The Ducks and their rival Dominate get ready to face each other in the Finals – with the champion moving on to the Summer Showcase. Tensions are high – captains Evan and Jace are at each other, Alex and Cole’s summer romance has been called off, and both teams are mad at the adults for their misguided trade talk. But a new plan and an inspired day might just open up hearts and change the course of the entire summer for everyone.



California, a thirteen-year-old girl, and her three adoptive parents set out on a journey from Mexico City to Zacatecas in order for her to be reunited with her mother, whom she has not heard from in nine years. What they don’t know is that they are being followed by two funny thugs with suspicious intentions.



Summer’s here, and the Kyoritsu University sumo club is participating in a training camp. Ryota, Shun, and Ren treat it as a fun vacation, but once they arrive, they learn that they will be training with Hokuto Gakuin, the champions of the sumo league. Ryota and the others are exhausted by the rigorous training, and they leave the training grounds in search of some fun. They find a bar where they eat and fall asleep, but find themselves unable to pay the bill in the morning.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Joseph Fiennes head to Egypt to follow the paths laid by some of the greatest explorers on their expeditions.



Cyril Chaquet and his intrepid team are on a quest into the wild terrains of Canada and the Amazon to find the largest fish in the world and save it from extinction.



Puppy brothers Bingo and Rolly like to be around Bob, their owner, and help him do various activities. While he is away, they travel across the neighbourhood and complete exciting missions.



When teenage supervillain Havoc stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family members are forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb.



Extreme footage and surviving witnesses bring to life the terrifying reality of what it is like to experience outright disaster.



Man takes a look at the angriest, laziest, and most enviable species in the animal kingdom.



In this Special Presentation, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.

RUN DMC’s Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. It’s the night of the annual New Year’s Eve block party and Maria-Clara’s (Caché Melvin) mom and pop (Allison Holker Boss and Stephen “tWitch’ Boss) aren’t getting along … and it’s bringing her down. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together, finding help along the way from the magical toymaker, Drosselmeyer (Comfort Fedoke), and the Nutcracker (Du-Shant “Fik-shun” Stegall) whom she brings to life.

Maria-Clara’s journey takes her from the streets of New York to fantasy worlds where she battles with mice and toy soldiers (Viktor White, BDash, Kevin “Konkrete” Davis”), and back in time to the Land of Sweets in order to find the key to unlock her holiday wish. Will it be enough to rekindle her parents’ lost love before the clock strikes midnight? The special features best-in-class dancers Mikhail Baryshnikov, Tiler Peck, KidaTheGreat AKA Kida Burns, the Jabbawockeez as magical snowflakes, and more.



Experience the story of the airmen that seismically shifted the Allies fortunes during World War II, known as the Mighty Eighth Airforce. Featuring never before seen archival footage.



Survival on the Caribbean islands of Cuba and Hispaniola requires adaptation. Over time, new species, such as the bizarre, venomous solenodon, have formed. Few adaptations are as dramatic as that of the Cuban crocodile, which has grown longer legs and is now more at home on land than any other crocodile.



In this stop-motion holiday special, Mickey, Minnie and their pals attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin. However, when Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents on his sleigh, the friends travel to the North Pole on a quest to save Christmas and find the true meaning of the holiday.

This ABC holiday season staple returns for its seventh year with a dazzling array of all-new musical performances. The special is executive produced by Disney Parks along with Film 45 Live.



An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

Scott adjusts to life in Chicago, unsure what his identity is now that he is not Santa. Meanwhile, Simon settles in at the North Pole. He learns he can use Santa’s delivery system year round for his e-commerce company, but in doing so he further diminishes Christmas spirit. Scott and the family get ready to spend their first Christmas together, but before they can, Scott is met by an unexpected visitor.



Mr. Benedict and Number Two’s plan to subdue Dr. Curtain backfires. After arriving at the compound, The Society regroups to rescue their captured comrades. Meanwhile, Dr. Curtain hosts a celebration to announce his plans for global expansion. After Sticky cracks the method behind Dr. Curtain’s happiness technique, the kids struggle to devise a plan to reverse the effects before all is lost. The Society then attempts a daring escape and find themselves fleeing with a surprising companion in tow.



With their heads on straight from their perfect summer day, our combined Ducks team heads to the Summer Showcase – with Alex as their coach and Cole in a new role, so that he won’t get in Jace’s way. But being there, the scouts, the pressure, and even an unexpected rival team, get to Jace, Evan, and the rest of our gang. Meanwhile, Nick wonders if he’ll find a way to shine, on or off the ice. And all of our camp relationships play out… as summer ends, and everyone has to say goodbye.



During their rest day, Mayu suggests to Ryota that they go on a double date upon learning of Yoshioka and Honoka’s date. Ryota keeps a close watch over Yoshioka as Honoka and Mayu have fun. Yoshioka shows up to the training session the following day ready to battle. On the last day of the training camp, something unexpected happens while Ryota is walking Saki home.

Remote sensing techniques tell the stories of WWII battles and campaigns, the details of which have been lost in the fog of war, misinterpreted or overtaken by the landscape.



Bo and his fire engine best friend, Flash, team up with their first responder friends to help others in their community with problems.



Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy join forces with Hulk, Ms Marvel and Black Panther to fight their common enemies and learn that working together as a team is the best.



Piers Gibbon once hosted a National Geographic special called “Eating With Cannibals” that featured the British explorer in Papua New Guinea with a tribe that still practices cannibalism. Perhaps after that experience it makes sense that Gibbon presents “The Witch Doctor Will See You Now.” The four hourlong episodes document some of the world’s most ancient and extreme medical practices, from the snake-soup healer in Hong Kong to the chicken-massaging witch doctors in the African country of Cameroon. Gibbon is joined by volunteer patients who are seeking cures to their own ailments, something Western medicine has failed to achieve.



