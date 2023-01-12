The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Golf Deals – Travel + Leisure

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
A summer spent on the golf course is a legendary one, if you ask us. But if your gear is subpar, you won’t be able to make the best of your time on the green. Thankfully, Amazon is here to help. In anticipation of Prime Day 2022, which we can confirm will take place on July 12 and July 13, the retailer has begun marking down hundreds of items across the site, with many of the biggest deals happening in the sports and outdoors category. This is especially exciting news for golf enthusiasts, as they can score up to 67 percent off everything they need for a perfect summer of putting.
Amazon’s early Prime Day golf deals include impressive savings on essentials like clubs, golf bags, and balls from top brands like Callaway and Ogio. Plus, important accessories such as gloves and ball cleaning kits to help improve your game are also marked down.
One of the best deals we’ve seen so far is a sale on a fan-favorite golf club set from Precise, which comes with nine drivers and putters and an easy-to-carry bag that’s equipped with a stand. The package is currently nearly 50 percent off, and shoppers say it’s great for beginners and intermediate level golfers.
Already stocked up on gear? The sale event is also an opportunity to freshen up your wardrobe with men’s and women’s apparel from Adidas, Izod, Under Armour, and more. Included in the early deals are crisp polos, tanks, shorts, pants, skorts, and other golf-friendly pieces that will have you looking right on par. Prices start as little as $15, and the apparel items are all so stylish that we’re sure you’ll find more use for them long after hole 18. Plus, you can save up to 50 percent on top-rated golf shoes from Adidas, Puma, and Nike for men and women.
Ready for tee time? Below, shop the 35 best early Prime Day deals on golf gear. And remember, Prime members are privy to more savings and deals during the two-day shopping event, so head over to Amazon now to start your free 30-day trial.
Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your golf bag. Durable, padded, and multi-compartmental bags from Cobra, Founders Club, Orlimar, and Ogio are up to 30 percent off. And if visiting new courses is a hobby of yours, there are plenty of travel bags on sale — including top-rated models from OutdoorMaster and Himal.
Whether you’re a beginner or a longtime player, there’s no greater joy than cracking open a new set of golf balls. Right now, you can save on Callaway’s best-selling golf balls, which are specially made with the brand’s High Speed Soft Compression Core for faster speeds with low spins and better greenside control. And, you can pair them with Callaway’s newly discounted Mack Daddy CB Wedge or Big Bertha B21 Driver. You can also save big on the Precise M5 Men’s Complete Golf Club Set, which is 49 percent off and perfect for both beginner and intermediate players, according to shoppers.
Amazon’s early golf deals also include game-refining accessories that will help you make the most of your time on the green. Save up to 30 percent on must-have items like the Gogogo Rangefinder and Garmin Golf Approach GPS Watch, and stock your bag with essentials like microfiber towels and ball cleaners and a new pair of golf gloves.
Complete your outfit with high-performing men’s and women’s footwear, which you can find for up to 50 percent off — but golf shoes are selling out fast. Prices start at $45 for popular golf sneakers from Adidas, Puma, and Nike. And, if you’re in need of extra arch support, you can get the comfortable Skechers Women’s Go Arch Fit Golf Shoes for less than $100. Note: Some of the shoes are spikeless, meaning you can seamlessly transition from tee time to lunch, wearing them beyond the green.
Look sharp in premium golf apparel from Adidas, Izod, PGA Tour, and other top brands. Enjoy saving up to 67 percent on summer-ready shorts, polos, and pants, which are each available in plenty of sizes and colors. You can also score impressive savings on the Weatherproof Original Golf Jacket, which is just $48 right now and comes in handy on chilly mornings and nighttime driving range sessions.
Ladies, don’t worry, there are plenty of early Prime Day discounts on golf apparel that you can enjoy, too. In fact, they’re some of the best. You can currently save up to 50 percent on stylish and moisture-wicking picks from PGA Tour and Amazon-favorite activewear brands such as Baleaf and Ekouaer. If you ask us, now’s the perfect time to stock up on skorts, as you can get one for as little as $24. And, they have pockets!
