What's the Difference Between Web2 and Web3? Learn From Binance – BSC NEWS

Find out what you need to know about Web1, Web2 and Web3 and how crypto and digital assets fit into the future of the Internet. More from Binance:

If you or someone you know is a newbie to crypto, it can be a bit tricky at first to explain the relationship between blockchain and Web3, and how that relates to Web2.

Don’t worry about awkward holiday dinner conversations, Binance has you covered with an updated explainer on the Internet, digital assets, and the emerging Web3.

Today, we bring you the ultimate guide to help you distinguish the difference between Web2 and Web3 to your friends.

(Web3>>>Web2)

https://t.co/37ygSAqnQX

Binance positions itself as the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume.

The leading BNB Chain DEX has hit some interesting milestones following the recent multichain expansion.

According to data from Token Terminal, a platform that aggregates financial data on the leading blockchains and decentralized applications (dapps) , PancakeSwap is currently topping the charts for Daily Active Users – DAU.

Token Terminal announced the addition of data for PancakeSwap's daily active users in a tweet on January 11.

🚨 @PancakeSwap DAU data added! pic.twitter.com/q2VTxEaEiD

The achievement reinforces the dominance of the leading Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on BNB Chain after recently achieving over 50% dominance of the Total Value Locked (TVL) on the Aptos blockchain. PancakeSwap has also been live on Ethereum since September 2022, having earlier announced its plans for a potential multichain expansion.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools, Swapping, Yield Farming, Syrup Pools, Automated Market Maker , Initial Farm Offering (IFO), NFT profile system, and many others.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on the BNB Chain.



The new jobs board is open to Dapps and projects on BNB Chain.

BNB Chain has launched an Ecosystem Jobs Board for Decentralized Applications (Dapps) and projects on its chain to display new open positions.

As the most active and proliferating Layer-1 blockchain, the attraction of top talent is a priority for BNB Chain projects. The new board launched on January 9 will give projects an opportunity to advertise and attempt to attract top talent on the native chain’s own listing page.

We are proud to introduce the BNB Chain Ecosystem Job Board.

As one of the premiere L1s in the world, promoting innovation and growing utility on the BNB Chain ecosystem is critically important for project teams, partners and users.https://t.co/eHC8NLmV6B

[1/5] 🧵…

The new job board already features openings from well-known projects like Venus Protocol, Helio Protocol, and BNB Chain itself! For eligibility, interested projects need to fill out and submit a form to the BNB Chain team.

Crypto veterans and newcomers to the industry are welcome to take advantage of what the job board offers. The open job offerings range from more technical opportunities like UI/UX Designer to creative content positions like a Marketing Content Writer opening.

Previously known as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain that is powered by Binance. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain, EVM compatible and facilitating a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem.

As the rest of the industry shrinks, Binance keeps finding ways to grow.

Binance is looking to hire an additional 15-30% of staff in 2023. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Binance CEO, reportedly told the Crypto Finance Conference in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on January 11 that the exchange will seek to increase its staff and reorganize as they work towards improved efficiency.

The world’s largest exchange is reportedly looking to continue its hiring spree from 2022 as nearly all the rest of crypto appears to be downsizing, according to CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal in a January 11 article.

In 2022, Binance increased its staff by over 150%, going from around 3k employees to around 8k. Adding an additional 30% of staff would put Binance at more than 10k employees globally.

CZ also told the conference that the exchange needs to do better to organize before the next bull run. He wants to ensure the company runs as efficiently as possible and that it can continue its meteoric rise through the industry.

The GooodAI opens the door for more NFT creators to emerge and adds more utility to the Gooodfellas ecosystem.

GooodFellas Non-Fungible Token (NFT) ecosystem has launched the beta version of its GooodAI image generator for its holders to create NFT images using artificial intelligence technology.

The new development from the Gooodfellas team brings the NFT decentralization capacity of BNB Chain up a notch, bringing non-technical users an outlet to generate NFTs. The first Phase is all about creative expression, according to KC of Gooodfellas, where Phase II will introduce passive income features unavailable on the initial launch.

GooodAI Beta is NOW LIVE!

Holders of Gooodfellas #NFTs can now create their very own works of art using @Gooodfellas_Nft very own AI Image Generator

Access a variety of leading AI Models, all at https://t.co/RM5672Ae09#BNBChainNFTs #BNBChain #NFTArt #NFTAI #AI #NFTArtist pic.twitter.com/kuyPRy2G34

The NFT Generator works in a simple way. Similar to Chat GPT, users just need to type in a direct prompt. For eligibility, users must own at least 1 Gooodfellas NFT and be at the Tier-3 staking level. Wallets are limited to 15 generated images per month at this time.

Many users have already begun sharing their creations on social media. Users are creating everything from imitations of famous paintings to futuristic human renderings and more! One example below from @PointyHead shows a dystopian-looking cemetery.

Messing around with @Gooodfellas_Nft AI generator… 🧟‍♂️ #BNBChainNFTs pic.twitter.com/wD8Qt5nvob

Gooodfellas NFT continues to push the bar ahead for BNB Chain NFTs. From being the first project to introduce dynamic NFTs to the latest AI innovation, the project is always looking for ways to generate interaction from users and the community.

The latest growth of artificial intelligence–from Telsas to Chat GPT– is enhancing our ways of life at every turn. For better or worse, this technology is here to be experimented with and tested for use. The Gooodfellas Image Generator merges this development with Web3 and brings NFT creation to a new batch of users.

But the project has its sights set on bigger things. They ambitiously want to be the first NFT project on ALL chains to meet new innovations head-on.

The AI Image Generator will continue to expand as the team moves from beta into full mode. The team hopes that the Phase II innovations will boost utility and change the NFT landscape across all chains.

The Gooodfellas team is also known for three successful NFT collections themselves. Notable, their “Hacked NFT” game continues to attract enthusiastic players each round who compete for big prizes of BNB.

GooodFellas NFT is an NFT ecosystem on BNB Chain with three NFT collections launched and a fourth on the way. Backed by three prominent Web3 artists and a strong marketing team, they are building an innovative project to boost engagement and community activity. The first three collections–Hacked NFT, Binions, and MferToads– have all sold out. Each collection is made possible through the artists behind PixelSweeper, and the team also plans a collaboration with Cecy Meade.



The Pi Bridge continues to add new updates but the utility token lacks true utility until the Pi Network mainnet opens.

Pi Bridge has faced roller-coaster up and down price action since launching on the New Year. Yet despite building out several features, the Pi Bridge utility token still lacks its true utility.

Fluctuating mostly between $0.04-$0.05, the nano-cap token hit a high of $0.11 on January 7 but has struggled to maintain levels. Since hitting a new all-time high on Jan. 7, the token has endured a steady downward trend to its current price level of $0.04036.

The token currently sits about 64% off the all-time high however still remains over 100% above the low price of $0.019. Will the millions of Pioneers start to pay attention?

The Pi Bridge team is continuing to roll out updates like recent Android improvements that improve withdrawal features to bring in holders. They also added staking as a service to help entice more users and increase the tendency to lock tokens long-term. Locking tokens longterm can help reduce price volatility.

Ultimately, the new token connected to Pi Network will likely continue to see volatile price action as long as the Pi Network mainnet remains closed. The low market capitalization–around $11 million, according to CMC–– also drives volatility due to the potential for market manipulation at low values.

Ultimately, the closed mainnet will always remain the biggest impediment to any growth of the platform. The true utility of the token is to act as a bridge between Pi Network and BNB Chain. Until the network opens, the utility will be left unfulfilled.

The Pi Bridge team plans to continue building and will even participate in the upcoming Pi Network Hackathon. The hackathon began on Jan. 11 and saw over 1900 projects join.

PiBridge is a hybrid all-in-one financial application platform combining of both DEX and CEX models with multi-chain & cross-chain AMM, farming, lending, fundraising platform (launchpad), prediction, NFT, and more features. All products will be developed with Pi Network as the base.



Pi Network is a novel cryptocurrency and developer platform that allows mobile users to mine Pi coins without draining the device’s battery. Pi’s blockchain secures not only economic transactions via a mobile meritocracy system but also a full Web 3.0 experience where community developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) for millions of users.



