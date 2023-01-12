Netflix December 2022 Streaming Slate: List of New Releases – J-14

Got a Hot tip?

Ending the year strong! Netflix has a full list of new releases each month, and December 2022 is no different. This time, Noah Centineo is making his return to the streaming service in The Recruit.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star is set to play Owen Hendricks, “a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime,” according to the streaming service’s official logline. “Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.”

Aside from starring in the series, Noah is also listed as an executive producer. He told fans during Netflix’s TUDUM event in September 2022 that they can expect to see “something a little different” from him. Other than that, the actor has stayed tight-lipped about what fans can anticipate.

Other than some major Netflix originals, the streaming service will premiere After Ever Happy, the fourth movie in the After film franchise.

Ahead of the movie’s premiere earlier this year, star Hero Fiennes Tiffin spoke with J-14 exclusively about working alongside his “great” costar Josephine Langford.

“It’s instantly been fun to work opposite her and I think she brings, like all good actors do, brings more out of you,” the British star shared, reflecting on their relationship over the course of all four films. “I think it’s become — I wouldn’t say easier — but more of an enjoyable challenge now that we are so comfortable with each other and comfortable with the characters.”

The end of this movie will definitely leave some questions unanswered.

“I kind of like that things are left to interpretation and to people’s imagination,” Hero explained. “I think we’ve given so many ups and downs throughout the franchise that it’s also like staying on the theme that we’ve really got comfortable in with the ‘to be continued’ and the breaks. I was definitely shocked as well, but I’m definitely happy with it.”

Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in December 2022.

December 1

Dead End

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Season 1 Episodes 25 — 38)

The Masked Scammer

Qala

Troll

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives (Season 1 — 2)

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 1)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends (Holiday Special)

Love Island USA (Season 3)

Meekah (Season 1)

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy

December 2

Big Brother (Season 10)

Big Brother (Season 14)

Firefly Lane (Season 2 Part 1)

Hot Skull

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

“Sr.”

Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1)

Warriors of Future

December 3

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

December 4

The Amazing Race (Season 17)

The Amazing Race (Season 31)

December 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

December 6

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Delivery by Christmas

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

December 7

Burning Patience

Emily the Criminal

I Hate Christmas

The Marriage App

The Most Beautiful Flower

Smiley

Too Hot to Handle (Season 4)

December 8

The Elephant Whisperers

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

Lookism

December 9

CAT

Dragon Age: Absolution

Dream Home Makeover (Season 4)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area (Part 2)

December 10

Alchemy of Souls (Season 1 Part 2)

Prisoners

December 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)

Single’s Inferno (Season 2)

Tom Papa: What A Day!

December 14

Don’t Pick Up The Phone

Glitter

I Believe in Santa

Kangaroo Valley

Too Hot to Handle (Season 4)

December 15

The Big 4

The Hills (Season 1 — 2)

Sonic Prime

Violet Evergarden: Recollections

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

December 16

A Storm for Christmas

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Cook at all Costs

Dance Monsters

Far From Home

Paradise PD (Part 4)

Private Lesson

The Recruit

Summer Job

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

December 18

Side Effects

December 19

Trolley

Trolls

December 20

A Not So Merry Christmas

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Part 1)

December 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Emily in Paris (Season 3)

I AM A KILLER (Season 4)

December 22

Alice in Borderland (Season 2)

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Piñata Masters!

December 25

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother (Season 3)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Time Hustler

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Vir Das: Landing

December 26

No Escape

Treason

December 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

December 28

7 Women and a Murder

A Night at the Kindergarten

The Circle (Season 5)

Stuck with You

December 29

Brown and Friends

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 2)

December 30

Alpha Males

Chicago Party Aunt (Part 2)

Secrets of Summer (Season 2)

White Noise

December 31

Best of Stand Up 2022

December 9

The Shack

December 10

Fast Color

December 11

Manhunt: Unabomber

December 14

Black Ink Crew New York (Seasons 3 — 4)

The Challenge (Season 12)

The Challenge (Season 25)

Merlin (Seasons 1 — 5)

Teen Mom 2 (Seasons 3 — 4)

December 15

The Danish Girl

December 27

Instant Hotel (Season 1)

December 28

Shrek the Musical

December 31

1BR

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Little Princess

Blood Diamond

Blow

Blue Jasmine

Casino Royale

Chocolat

Eyes Wide Shut

I Love You, Man

Life as We Know It

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

New York Minute

Point Break

Police Academy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

