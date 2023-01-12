Netflix December 2022 Streaming Slate: List of New Releases – J-14

Got a Hot tip?
Ending the year strong! Netflix has a full list of new releases each month, and December 2022 is no different. This time, Noah Centineo is making his return to the streaming service in The Recruit.
The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star is set to play Owen Hendricks, “a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime,” according to the streaming service’s official logline. “Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.”
Aside from starring in the series, Noah is also listed as an executive producer. He told fans during Netflix’s TUDUM event in September 2022 that they can expect to see “something a little different” from him. Other than that, the actor has stayed tight-lipped about what fans can anticipate.
Other than some major Netflix originals, the streaming service will premiere After Ever Happy, the fourth movie in the After film franchise.
Ahead of the movie’s premiere earlier this year, star Hero Fiennes Tiffin spoke with J-14 exclusively about working alongside his “great” costar Josephine Langford.
“It’s instantly been fun to work opposite her and I think she brings, like all good actors do, brings more out of you,” the British star shared, reflecting on their relationship over the course of all four films. “I think it’s become — I wouldn’t say easier — but more of an enjoyable challenge now that we are so comfortable with each other and comfortable with the characters.”
The end of this movie will definitely leave some questions unanswered.
“I kind of like that things are left to interpretation and to people’s imagination,” Hero explained. “I think we’ve given so many ups and downs throughout the franchise that it’s also like staying on the theme that we’ve really got comfortable in with the ‘to be continued’ and the breaks. I was definitely shocked as well, but I’m definitely happy with it.”
Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in December 2022.
December 1
Dead End
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Season 1 Episodes 25 — 38)
The Masked Scammer
Qala
Troll
21 Jump Street
Basketball Wives (Season 1 — 2)
Coach Carter
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 1)
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
The Happytime Murders
LEGO Friends (Holiday Special)
Love Island USA (Season 3)
Meekah (Season 1)
My Girl
Peppermint
Troy
December 2
Big Brother (Season 10)
Big Brother (Season 14)
Firefly Lane (Season 2 Part 1)
Hot Skull
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
“Sr.”
Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1)
Warriors of Future
December 3
The Best of Me
Bullet Train
December 4
The Amazing Race (Season 17)
The Amazing Race (Season 31)
December 5
Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race
December 6
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
Delivery by Christmas
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?
December 7
Burning Patience
Emily the Criminal
I Hate Christmas
The Marriage App
The Most Beautiful Flower
Smiley
Too Hot to Handle (Season 4)
December 8
The Elephant Whisperers
In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
Lookism
December 9
CAT
Dragon Age: Absolution
Dream Home Makeover (Season 4)
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area (Part 2)
December 10
Alchemy of Souls (Season 1 Part 2)
Prisoners
December 13
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)
Single’s Inferno (Season 2)
Tom Papa: What A Day!
December 14
Don’t Pick Up The Phone
Glitter
I Believe in Santa
Kangaroo Valley
Too Hot to Handle (Season 4)
December 15
The Big 4
The Hills (Season 1 — 2)
Sonic Prime
Violet Evergarden: Recollections
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
December 16
A Storm for Christmas
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Cook at all Costs
Dance Monsters
Far From Home
Paradise PD (Part 4)
Private Lesson
The Recruit
Summer Job
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
December 18
Side Effects
December 19
Trolley
Trolls
December 20
A Not So Merry Christmas
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Part 1)
December 21
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Emily in Paris (Season 3)
I AM A KILLER (Season 4)
December 22
Alice in Borderland (Season 2)
Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre
December 23
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Piñata Masters!
December 25
After Ever Happy
Daughter From Another Mother (Season 3)
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Time Hustler
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Vir Das: Landing
December 26
No Escape
Treason
December 27
Chelsea Handler: Revolution
December 28
7 Women and a Murder
A Night at the Kindergarten
The Circle (Season 5)
Stuck with You
December 29
Brown and Friends
Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 2)
December 30
Alpha Males
Chicago Party Aunt (Part 2)
Secrets of Summer (Season 2)
White Noise
December 31
Best of Stand Up 2022
December 9
The Shack
December 10
Fast Color
December 11
Manhunt: Unabomber
December 14
Black Ink Crew New York (Seasons 3 — 4)
The Challenge (Season 12)
The Challenge (Season 25)
Merlin (Seasons 1 — 5)
Teen Mom 2 (Seasons 3 — 4)
December 15
The Danish Girl
December 27
Instant Hotel (Season 1)
December 28
Shrek the Musical
December 31
1BR
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Little Princess
Blood Diamond
Blow
Blue Jasmine
Casino Royale
Chocolat
Eyes Wide Shut
I Love You, Man
Life as We Know It
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
New York Minute
Point Break
Police Academy
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
