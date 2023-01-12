Full list of Marvel shows confirmed for release in 2023 – Bam! Smack! Pow!

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision. Photo by Suzanne Tenner. ©Marvel Studios 2021 All Rights Reserved.

The MCU will continue to entertain us well in 2023 with a variety of compelling new Marvel shows debuting on Disney Plus.

Ever since Marvel Studios made the decision to release new TV shows on the Disney Plus streaming service, it has not looked back. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown beyond the big screen, telling new stories via a longer (or shorter) form, with six episodes, nine episodes, shows, miniseries, animated series, specials, and shorts all adding to the iconic MCU lore.

We were entertained plenty with the new Marvel arrivals in 2022, with Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Werewolf by Night, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special all making our MCU-loving hearts sing.

2023 will see the commencement of Phase Five on both the big screen and the small screen, and that means there will be plenty more shows coming in the new year. If you’d like a rundown of which ones to expect, look no further.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

While Marvel has yet to announce which show will kick off the next generation of Disney Plus shows in 2023, it will likely be between the second season of animated series What If…? and the Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion.

Here are all of the MCU shows coming to Disney Plus in 2023:

Echo was initially expected to release in the summer as well, but a recent update suggests it will now be released in the fall/winter instead.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that Marvel revealed we will be getting a second batch of I Am Groot shorts, so we should expect them to arrive at some point next year as well.

Which of the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel shows are you most looking forward to seeing in 2023? Will you be watching all of them? Let us know in the comments below!

