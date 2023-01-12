Unlocked Galaxy A01 gets Android 12 update in the USA – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: January 11th, 2023 at 17:25 UTC+01:00

Most recent firmware-related news concerning Samsung phones has to do with Android 13, but some low-cost devices have been lagging behind the rest of the pack, and the Galaxy A01 is certainly among them. The unlocked Galaxy A01 variant in the USA is only now getting Android 12.

Samsung started rolling out Android 12 for the carrier version of the Galaxy A01 in December. Now, the unlocked models are getting the same treatment. Android 12 is accompanied by One UI 4.1 Core. And in this case, the update carries firmware version A015U1UEU5CVL2. The update comes with the September 2022 security patch.

Since this is the stripped-down “Core” version of One UI 4.1, Galaxy A01 users won’t get all the features that were previously included with the Android 12 update for most other Galaxy phones. Some improvements to the cosmetics of the UI are expected.

Galaxy A01 users in the USA should get an update notification, or they can try triggering the update by opening the Settings app, accessing “Software update,” and tapping “Download and install.” If you have the Galaxy A01 and prefer manual updates over a PC, you can also download the official firmware files from our website.

SamsungGalaxy A01

You might also like

Earlier today, Samsung announced that it will launch the Galaxy S23 on February 1, 2023. At the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, which will be held in person for the first time since COVID-19, the company will also launch the Galaxy Book 3 series. Now, Samsung has opened reservations for the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy […]

The Android 13 saga continues, and we have some exciting news for Galaxy A42 5G owners in the USA. After releasing One UI 5.0 for the international A42 5G in December, Samsung is now releasing the same firmware for carrier models in the USA. The Android 13 firmware update for the carrier Galaxy A42 5G […]

Last month, the Galaxy A71 5G started getting the Android 13 update. However, the new version of Android was only available for the international variant of the phone. Now, the carrier-locked Galaxy A71 5G variant has started getting the update in the US. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update is now available to the […]

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G’s carrier-locked version missed out on getting the December 2022 security update in time. However, Samsung is now rolling out the new update on some US carrier networks. Other carriers could release the new software update soon. The latest software update for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G’s US carrier-locked version has […]

After almost 3 decades, the International Business Machines Corp., popularly known as IBM, lost its top spot in the number of patents registered in the US in 2022 to none other than Samsung. Reportedly, not claiming the most patents in a year shows a shift in the company’s strategy. Reportedly, Samsung Electronics registered 8,513 utility […]

The Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ were the first set of phones from Samsung to get the January 2023 security patch. Now, the company is rolling out the latest security update to their successors, the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The January 2023 security patch is currently rolling […]

January 2023 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

SM-A146B

Samsung Galaxy A04e

SM-A042F

Samsung Galaxy A04s

SM-A047F

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

SM-T630N

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G

SM-T636B

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

TV

© 2023 SamMobile

source