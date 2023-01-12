Shiba Inu and Fantom Holders Highly Interested in Oryen Network Presale Since +400% Surge | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

At the beginning of Oryen’s eighth presale round, the value of its native cryptocurrency, ORY, increases by 400% to $0.25. Due to the substantial price gain, both Shiba Inu and Fantom investors purchased shares.

To maximize their profits, investors seek the coins with the highest expected returns. Experts and crypto enthusiasts agree that Oryen is one of the most significant currencies since it offers investors a lucrative return and innovative features.

The Oryen Network is an innovative protocol with advanced capabilities to weather any economic downturn. You can count on a minimum guaranteed APY of 90%, with dividends paid out every 60 minutes. In the 8th round of the presale, the price went up by 400%, according to a YouTube review by Steven Clarke, this made early investors very confident and grateful.

Using a “Buy-Hold-Earn” method, the OAT protocol simplifies the staking process and ensures consistent returns. For example, to get the greatest possible return on investment (ROI) of 0.177%, investors who buy ORY tokens and hold them in their wallets immediately stake them.

The Treasury is a feature of the Oryen OAT protocol that serves as a secondary market for Oryen, helping to ensure the continued health of the Oryen network. The RFV (Risk-Free-Value) wallet is another innovative feature that may be utilized to retain value and offer liquidity in times of significant market downturn. The primary use of the RFV wallet is as a fallback.

The scope of applications for Oryen OAT has been substantially widened by its features and the results it provides. Business2Community has recognized Oryen as one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in for 2022. On-chain research shows that ORY might significantly alter the DeFi market.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency and open-source software development platform. Despite having a finite amount of one billion coins, SHIB has gained popularity among cryptocurrency traders and investors. The project’s creators created a metaverse built on Ethereum and powered by SHIB currencies. As a result, holders of Shiba Inu began purchasing ORY as its price rose dramatically.

To build DApps and large-scale applications, DeFi uses Fantom, a blockchain platform with scalability characteristics. It runs on an open-source protocol that encourages commercial app and service creation innovation. FTM, the platform’s native currency, is an ERC 20 token utilized for security purposes through proof-of-stake consensus. Unfortunately, Fantom has taken a severe hit from the bear market, and as a result, it has become volatile. Fantom investors are being shifted to ORY because of the market’s volatility.

The 400% price gain of Oryen during its current 8th presale round has shown a unique approach to earning passive income from the cryptocurrency market. As a result, Shiba Inu and Fantom investors looking to diversify their holdings have been drawn to purchase Oryen.



