Ford F-150 Lightning And GMC Hummer EV Take On Toughest Towing Test – InsideEVs

We’ve seen and shared all sorts of EV towing tests and range battles, and we tend to prefer some channels’ coverage of the topic over others. One of our favorites comes from our friends at The Fast Lane Truck, and it’s their series entitled, “World’s Toughest Towing Test.” In this particular installment, they pit the humungous GMC Hummer EV against the Ford F-150 Lightning, and only one electric truck is able to make it.

Before we go on, now would be a great time to head to the comment section and place your bets. Will the F-150 Lightning or the Hummer EV be the electric pickup to succeed? What would lead you to believe that one of these EVs would fare better than the other?

For those unaware, TFL’s “World’s Toughest Towing Test” is obviously not the world’s toughest towing test, but it gives a very good indication of what it’s like to tow a heavy load a decent distance over steep terrain. Most people who drive an electric truck like the Hummer EV or F-150 Lightning probably won’t be doing anything close to this on a normal basis, if ever.

The towing test takes place on the infamous Super Ike Gauntlet. It’s an eight-mile stretch of Interstate I-70 in Colorado that heads up over 11,000 feet above sea level. The road has grades of up to 7 percent as it climbs a lofty 2,000 feet. Both trucks attempt to travel the full stretch in both directions. There’s also an opportunity to charge, so each driver also has to decide if it makes sense to stop or not.

According to the EPA, the F-150 Lightning has an estimated range of 300 miles with its Extended Range battery pack. Meanwhile, the Hummer EV is rated at 329 miles per charge. The Ford can tow up to 10,000 pounds to the GMC’s 7,500.

After watching the video, did you learn that you were right or wrong about the winner? While these head-to-head battles can sometimes seem obvious for various reasons – range, efficiency, size, weight, aerodynamics, etc. – you never really know exactly how they’re going to play out. Leave us a comment with your thoughts.

