Crypto Experts Predict Big Eyes Coin To Outperform Hedera And … – NewsWatch

The mainstream media is taking notice of cryptocurrencies. For many years, Hedera (HBAR) and Solana (SOL) have been top-tier cryptocurrencies. However, a new meme cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), has entered the crypto market, and its community has already assessed its potential, believing it could outperform Hedera (HBAR) and Solana (SOL).

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is on stage 8 of the presale, generating over $13.5 million, and has appeared on a 3D billboard in the center of New York. It is an Ethereum-based token that, through its features and real-world application, will attract more users to the DeFi ecosystem. This article explores the potential and features of the Big Eyes Coin.





Hedera (HBAR) is an enterprise-level public platform that offers decentralized finance solutions. Hedera allows you to construct decentralized apps (dApps) whether you are operating individually or representing an organization. The creators of Hedera set out to create a system that is equal, efficient, and free of the constraints that previous blockchains had. Even the largest legacy tokens, for example, suffered from a lack of speed and volatility.

Furthermore, Hedera (HBAR) is the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera Hashgraph, a blockchain alternative that provides exceptional speed, security, and efficiency. Earlier blockchains used proof-of-work (PoW) techniques; however, the next generation of tokens uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

Early users received access to HBAR, the native token, for the lowest known price. HBAR has two purposes under the framework. To begin, the token facilitates services like transactions, smart contracts, and file storage. Second, HBAR provides platform security, allowing token holders to bet their assets without jeopardizing Hedera’s integrity.

Speed, security, and efficiency are some things Hedera and Big Eyes Coin share in common. Without a doubt, Big Eyes will surge by 2023.



Solana (SOL) has become one of the most popular cryptocurrency initiatives in the world during the last three years. The platform is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain with smart contract functionality. It not only grew by over 11,000%, but it also generated money while having no negative environmental effects for a whole year.

Most people are familiar with Solana because of how quickly and effectively it works (SOL). According to reports, it can manage up to 65,000 transactions per second. The average transaction price is $0.00025.

Solana (SOL) is significantly quicker in terms of transactions compared to other blockchains, including Ethereum, and has reduced transaction fees. There are 511.6 million SOL tokens in total, with only 355 million currently issued.

Currently, Solana is the ninth-largest cryptocurrency corporation in terms of market capitalization. But even with such great performance and success rate, crypto experts have predicted Big Eyes Coin (BIG) to outperform the Solana (SOL) project once it is launched next year.

The primary goal of Big Eyes Coin is to introduce new users to cryptocurrency while optimizing users’ experience. While cats and dogs are typically rivals, they both have an equal number of admirers. Consequently, targeting a market that few people have considered only means there is less competition and more profit for investors.



They also chose cats and their relationship with fish in the ocean to demonstrate how reliant humans are and how they must contribute to making the earth a better place to live. Cats are also appealing and adorable, and there is plenty of room for funny and adorable meme content.

The coin is a DeFi token for the financial industry. Defi and the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem will receive 5% of all tokens created. After the presale, users will be able to trade BIG tokens on all major exchanges. Moreover, the team is giving away bonus tokens. When purchasing BIG tokens from the official website use this one-time code BIGsave757, which you can use to access your bonus tokens. So hurry now while the offer is still on!





