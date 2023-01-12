Samsung Galaxy M01 gets the Android 12 One UI 4 update – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: July 14th, 2022 at 14:02 UTC+02:00

Android 12 is presently available for dozens of Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Even so, the list keeps growing, and another Galaxy smartphone has just joined the list. You may have never guessed it, but the Galaxy M01 is now getting the Android 12 and One UI 4.1 update.

The Galaxy M01 (SM-M015G) is getting Android 12 and One UI 4.1 in India. The update includes the June 2022 security patch and carries firmware version M015GXXU4CVF6.

The biggest change Galaxy M01 can expect from this new firmware consists of One UI 4. Even though it’s a stripped-down version of the UI compared to what upper-tier Galaxy phones get, it has an updated look with a focus on reachability and ease of use.

The Galaxy M01 is a modest phone released in 2020. It ran Android 10 at launch but has now reached its limit of two major OS upgrades. Android 12 and One UI 4 will be the phone’s last OS update, although it will continue to receive security patches.

As of this writing, Android 12 is available for the Galaxy M01 in India (SM-M015G), but in theory, the international model (SM-M015F) shouldn’t be far behind.

Galaxy M01 users can download the Android 12 One UI 4.1 update upon receiving the notification or by opening the Settings app, accessing “Software update,” and tapping “Download and install.”

Alternatively, customers who prefer manual updates can download Android 12 for the Galaxy M01 (where available) from the firmware section on our website.

Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

SamsungGalaxy M01

You might also like

Samsung has been pushing the Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update to its smartphones and tablets at a very fast pace. The company not only rolled out the latest OS to its flagship smartphones in a record timeframe but also offered it to entry-level models in a very short span of time. However, there’s one […]

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F04 in India. It is an affordable Android smartphone priced at INR 9,499, but it will be available for INR 7,499 when you factor in the launch day discount of INR 1,000 and a cashback of INR 1,000 via ICICI Bank cards. The phone will be available from January 12 […]

The Galaxy F04 will make its global debut in India tomorrow at 12:00 PM. The information was revealed by a teaser page of the device created by Flipkart. Along with the launch announcement, the teaser page also revealed key specifications, design, and starting price of the upcoming smartphone. First things first, the Galaxy F04 will […]

Following the European Union (EU) ruling that mandates USB Type-C as the charging port for all devices, one of the biggest markets in the world, India, has also joined the bandwagon. The Indian government has asked electronic manufacturers to switch to USB Type-C as the default charging port for all devices in the country by […]

Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy F04 in India in January 2023 with a price tag of under INR 8,000 (around $97), and it will be sold in the country exclusively through Flipkart, reports 91Mobiles. The publication has also leaked the official teaser images of the device, which reveal the phone’s design. Some features […]

Samsung’s The Frame TV is a unique product that can be used to display artwork and memories when not watching videos. Now, Samsung India has announced that it is paying homage to West Bengal and its rich art form, “The Kalighat folk,” on its lifestyle TV, The Frame. For those who don’t know, the Kalighat […]

January 2023 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A04e

SM-A042F

Samsung Galaxy A04s

SM-A047F

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

SM-T630N

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G

SM-T636B

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2023 SamMobile

source