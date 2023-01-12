Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world, Forbes says – USA TODAY

Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world as Tesla stock continues to fall, according to Forbes.

The new Twitter CEO is now the second richest person in the world behind Bernard Arnault and family, who is the co-founder and CEO of the French conglomerate LVMH, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list.

Musk’s net worth is currently at $178.6 billion. Before falling to second on the richest persons list, Musk was worth around $184 billion. He is still ahead of industrialist Gautam Adani, who is third with $134 billion.

Meanwhile, Arnault’s net worth has risen to $188.6 billion.

Musk’s drop in net worth can be attributed to Tesla stock dropping by 6% on Monday, according to Nasdaq.

The drop follows a trend as Tesla stock has plummeted 58% since the beginning of the year. Axios reported Tesla investors have grown frustrated with Musk since taking over Twitter. In August, Musk sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares to get his finances in order ahead of his acquisition of Twitter.

Much of it has come on Twitter.

A user tweeted at Musk on Monday asking about the suffering of Tesla investors and Musk responded with the mathematical equation for net present value, which takes into account present cash inflows and outflows.

Tesla remains the most valuable U.S. car company, according to the Associated Press.

