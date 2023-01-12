Elon Musk Interview in Full: On Dogecoin, Trump, Twitter, Tesla and … – Bloomberg

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden’s administration.

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden’s administration.

Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth

UK Slims Davos Presence as Politicians and Executives Bow Out

Soaring Egg Prices Are the Latest Bad News for Mayonnaise Inflation

Miami Overtakes Phoenix as US Inflation Hotspot in December

Fed on Track for Rate-Hike Downshift After Cool Inflation Data

Cheaper Bacon and Flour Offset Surging Egg and Lettuce Prices in December

Indianapolis Gets Serious About Car Crash Investigations

Art Collector Says Van Gogh on Display in Detroit Museum Was Stolen From Him

Tesla China Plant Expansion in Doubt Over Starlink Concerns

UAE’s Astra Tech Buys Botim, Bolstering Push to Create Super App

Infosys Raises Sales Forecast, Even as Downturn Fears Loom

Turkey Summons Swedish Envoy, Warns Over NATO Membership Bid

Worst Cholera Outbreak in Decades Kills 750 People in Malawi

A 29-Year-Old’s Alleged Fraud Has Stained Jamie Dimon’s Acquisition Spree

Real Estate Tech Firms Lessen, SMS Combine in $950 Million Deal

Bears Hire Big Ten Commissioner Warren as Team President

Review: Whitehorse Trades Vocals on Classic Country Songs

Obesity Drugs for Kids? Why New Guidelines Make Sense

The West Can’t Afford to Let Kosovo Unravel

Republicans in Congress Have an Ethics Problem

Climate Data Startups Take Science Off Campus and Into Boardrooms

Housing Pain to Continue Until Economy Slows and Prices Fall

Young Bankers Who Got Used to Smooth Sailing Prepare for a Storm

Powerful India Hindu Group Hints at Support for LGBTQ Couples

Human Rights Watch Says Tories Are Stripping Away Fundamental Rights

2022 Was One of the Five Hottest Years on Record, Scientists Find

El Niño’s Chances of Replacing Milder La Niña Are Shrinking

Indianapolis Gets Serious About Car Crash Investigations

NYC Mayor Goes Up Against Other City Leaders in Fight Over Spending Cuts

Mapping the Death of NYC’s Cheap Slice

Bitcoin Mining in 2023: No Rest for the Weary (Podcast)

FTX Debacle Impels UAE to Assess Its Crypto Ambitions (Podcast)

How Did Binance Come to Dominate Crypto? (Podcast)



Subscriber Benefit

Subscribe

Sign In

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk discussed his planned acquisition ofTwitter Inc., recession fears and the US presidential race with Bloomberg Editor-In-Chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday.

During the chat he also clarified how much of Tesla’s workforce would be laid off and said he hoped to unveil his prototype humanoid robot to the world by the end of September.

Here’s the Q&A session in full:

source