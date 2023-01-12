Elon Musk Interview in Full: On Dogecoin, Trump, Twitter, Tesla and … – Bloomberg

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden’s administration.
Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden’s administration.
Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth
UK Slims Davos Presence as Politicians and Executives Bow Out
Soaring Egg Prices Are the Latest Bad News for Mayonnaise Inflation
Miami Overtakes Phoenix as US Inflation Hotspot in December
Fed on Track for Rate-Hike Downshift After Cool Inflation Data
Cheaper Bacon and Flour Offset Surging Egg and Lettuce Prices in December
Indianapolis Gets Serious About Car Crash Investigations
Art Collector Says Van Gogh on Display in Detroit Museum Was Stolen From Him
Tesla China Plant Expansion in Doubt Over Starlink Concerns
UAE’s Astra Tech Buys Botim, Bolstering Push to Create Super App
Infosys Raises Sales Forecast, Even as Downturn Fears Loom
Turkey Summons Swedish Envoy, Warns Over NATO Membership Bid
Worst Cholera Outbreak in Decades Kills 750 People in Malawi
A 29-Year-Old’s Alleged Fraud Has Stained Jamie Dimon’s Acquisition Spree
Real Estate Tech Firms Lessen, SMS Combine in $950 Million Deal
Bears Hire Big Ten Commissioner Warren as Team President
Review: Whitehorse Trades Vocals on Classic Country Songs
Obesity Drugs for Kids? Why New Guidelines Make Sense
The West Can’t Afford to Let Kosovo Unravel
Republicans in Congress Have an Ethics Problem
Climate Data Startups Take Science Off Campus and Into Boardrooms
Housing Pain to Continue Until Economy Slows and Prices Fall
Young Bankers Who Got Used to Smooth Sailing Prepare for a Storm
Powerful India Hindu Group Hints at Support for LGBTQ Couples
Human Rights Watch Says Tories Are Stripping Away Fundamental Rights
2022 Was One of the Five Hottest Years on Record, Scientists Find
El Niño’s Chances of Replacing Milder La Niña Are Shrinking
Indianapolis Gets Serious About Car Crash Investigations
NYC Mayor Goes Up Against Other City Leaders in Fight Over Spending Cuts
Mapping the Death of NYC’s Cheap Slice
Bitcoin Mining in 2023: No Rest for the Weary (Podcast)
FTX Debacle Impels UAE to Assess Its Crypto Ambitions (Podcast)
How Did Binance Come to Dominate Crypto? (Podcast)
Stefan Nicola
Subscriber Benefit
Subscribe
Sign In
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk discussed his planned acquisition ofTwitter Inc., recession fears and the US presidential race with Bloomberg Editor-In-Chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday.
During the chat he also clarified how much of Tesla’s workforce would be laid off and said he hoped to unveil his prototype humanoid robot to the world by the end of September.
Here’s the Q&A session in full: