Here's The Most Romantic Day Of 2023 For Your Zodiac Sign – Bustle

An astrologer says this year has major "me and you" energy.

The astrology of the 2023 looks as bright and sensual as ever. For one, stern Saturn is moving into romantic Pisces, easing away from tough love and offering a more optimistic vibe when it comes to partnership. What’s more, love-focused Venus goes retrograde in its home sign of Libra, opening the door for a fun and flirty relationship. With all this love in the air, it makes sense that you’d want to know the most romantic day of 2023 for your zodiac sign.

Whether you’re in a relationship, single, or somewhere in between, 2023 has ample room for romance for the collective. The nodes of fate will spend a good chunk of the year in the Aries/Libra axis. According to astrologer Ryan Marquardt, this gives major “me and you” energy, which prompts us to ease up on unrealistic expectations for our partners and in turn, reminds us of the beauty of freedom in our relationships.

“We’re all asked to focus on self-development while Aries and Libra are highlighted,” Ryan Marquardt, an astrologer tells Bustle. “If you claim your autonomy and work to develop your own character, then you’ll be more likely to find someone who is healthy and compatible for you.”

Remember when I said Saturn’s ingression into dreamy Pisces heralds optimism? That’s because the strict planet spent the last two years in progressive Aquarius, shaking up our foundations in all facets of life. The segue into Pisces is taking all of the changes and hard lessons learned and transmuting the energy into hopefulness — especially when it comes to love.

Curious to know which day is the best to make moves in your love life? Read on to find out the most romantic day of 2023 for your zodiac sign.

Most Romantic Day: March 2, 2023

Venus meets up with lucky Jupiter, empowering your classic fire sign confidence. According to Marquardt, this steamy aspect elevates all matters of the heart. “There’s almost no way to hold back your attraction for someone else, and they’re likely going to reciprocate that energy back to you,” he says. This is the perfect day to take risks and make the first move, as you do so well. “Jupiter is the planet that encourages us to take a leap of faith, so this is a day where grand gestures of love will be highly rewarded,” explains Marquardt.

Most Romantic Day: March 20, 2023

Things are falling into place as Venus links up with the north node in your native sign. This moment is a point of destiny when it comes to romance: whatever is meant to be will be. Marquardt says this fated transit “can bring someone new into your life who feels unlike any other person you’ve ever met.” Opening yourself up to new possibilities may pull this magnetic energy closer to you. If you’re already in a relationship, this transit may highlight imbalances in the relationship. Address them now to reap the rewards of change.

Most Romantic Day: April 11, 2023

It’s getting steamy as Venus pirouettes into your native sign and makes a sexy trine aspect with taboo Pluto in Aquarius, inviting you to experiment. This supportive energy opens up a portal to exploring your carnal urges and desires as you connect with your partner on a deep level. This is a powerful moment to let your freak flag fly in the bedroom. Marquardt says that this cosmic connection will bring extra kinky and playful vibes — so follow them!

“You’re surrendering to your temptations and it feels good to indulge in that for a while,” explains Marquardt. “Pluto has an unbridled way of operating, so there’s bound to be some intense feelings between you and a special person.

Most Romantic Day: May 15, 2023

Prepare for a day of lust and elevated libido. Mars, the planet of desire, enters your home sign and makes a harmonious aspect with dreamy Neptune, which is stationed in fellow water sign Pisces. Marquardt says that this encouraging energy may feel like you’re in a classic rom-com, and whether you’re in a relationship or not, you should embrace the cheesiness of it all. “This isn’t just about physical action either, because all the watery energy is bringing genuine feelings into the mix,” explains Marquardt. “It’s a magical moment, so why not be a little whimsical with it?”

Most Romantic Day: Aug. 13, 2023

Venus retrograde is in your corner as it hooks up in your native sign. The love planet’s transition from an evening star to a morning star is a metaphor for the light at the end of the tunnel, explains Marquardt. This romantic transit will help you find confidence in your love life — and may bring someone special your way. If you’re in a relationship that’s felt unstable, this newfound clarity will remind you just how much your bond means to you. “Your heart is opening up in all the right ways and you’re ready to share that part of yourself with someone,” he says.

Most Romantic Day: Oct. 31, 2023

As Venus traverses into your sign and makes a supportive aspect to Uranus, explore beyond your usual desires. Per Marquardt, this energy inspires you to be extra experimental in the bedroom. It’s a good time to break out new toys or try out new moves — or whatever it is that helps you indulge outside of your comfort zone. “If you try something unconventional in your love life today, you’ll see how freeing that can feel and realize how much you’ve restricted yourself in the past,” he says.

Most Romantic Day: Nov. 15, 2023

As lusty Mercury in Sagittarius makes a steamy connection with Venus in your native sign, it’s a sign to traverse outside of what makes you feel comfortable. This novelty inspires you to take a chance on romance in massive ways, whether you’re single or in a relationship. This can look like traveling to a new place with your lover or going on an unconventional date with someone new, explains Marquardt. The main message is to love outside of the box today. “The worst thing you could do on a day like today is be predictable,” he says.

Most Romantic Day: Nov. 21, 2023

Intimacy is on your mind more than it usually is, and it’s the perfect time to stay in bed all day and practice some new tricks with your lover. Sensual Mars is stoking the fires of passion, so it’s a good day to explore your deepest desires in a safe space. Don’t be afraid to get a little freaky! “Mars is putting your libido into overdrive, and Pluto is enhancing your desire to do something more taboo than usual,” explains Marquardt. But this intimacy doesn’t necessarily need to be physical. “This can also help you find the courage to open up with someone and be more vulnerable,” he adds.

Most Romantic Day: April 29, 2023

Mars moves into Cancer, lifting your lovelorn spirits as it makes a spicy sextile to Uranus. This sweet moment allows you to bring a new passion to your eighth house of sex, says Marquardt. Intimacy is your focus, making it an ideal moment to explore your inner desires and experiment in the bedroom. “This is helping you be more uninhibited with someone you feel strongly connected to,” Marquardt explains. “You’re likely to be having passionate sex today, but also willing to spice it up thanks to the unconventional energy Uranus is tossing in.”

Most Romantic Day: May 15, 2023

Sexy Mars creates a steamy aspect with your sister sign, giving you a full spectrum of love today. Someone’s been on your mind lately, and today is the time to act on that. If you’re in a relationship, your desires will be in the spotlight. The clarity you have now will give you the confidence to speak what’s on your heart — so open up! “This is an excellent day for having an honest talk with your significant other,” Marquardt says. “If you’re single, then this is a day when you can be more open than usual about what you’re looking for, which can help you find the right person.”

Most Romantic Day: Aug. 1, 2023

This Venus retrograde (July 22 – Sept. 3) is particularly tough for you, since it’s happening in your house of relationships. However, on Aug. 1, the full moon in your territory will lend a lovely boost of optimism. It’s a reminder to open yourself up to affection, regardless of where your mind is at — because ultimately, you deserve to have your standards met. “The full moon is reflecting all of its light on you, which seems to be turning heads your way. If you thought romance was dead, this is the day when you feel it come back to life,” Marquardt says.

Most Romantic Day: Feb. 15, 2023

Venus hooks up with Neptune in your native sign. This romantic aspect fuses the flirty, dreamy energy of both benefic planets, bringing romance to the fore. Speak what’s on your heart and accept love today, despite any reservations you might have. “Basically, it’s a huge love fest, and you’re getting all of it,” Marquardt says. “You can pursue your heart’s desire with ease today, but it’s also a very receptive energy, which means you’ll likely be the recipient of someone else’s love.”

