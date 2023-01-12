Here’s every Apple service program and how to check if your device is eligible for a free repair – 9to5Mac

Yesterday

Michael Potuck

– Jan. 11th 2023 12:12 pm PT

@michaelpotuck

Curious if an issue you’re seeing with an Apple device might be covered even after your warranty is up? Read along for a look at all of the open Apple recalls and service programs for everything from AirPods and Apple Watch to iPhone and MacBooks.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Apple has a landing page that details all of its devices with issues that are eligible for free repair or replacement.

Even though many of the open Apple recalls or service/replacement programs were announced years back, some of them include coverage for up to 5 years after the original sale of the device with some not having an expiration at all.

A limited number of Apple’s programs include a serial number checker to immediately know if your device is covered while others will require you to visit an Apple Store or reach out to AppleCare.

Apple labels device issues that are potentially dangerous (fire/shock risk, etc.) as “recalls” while other issues with devices that aren’t harmful are labeled service or replacement programs.

The AirPods Pro Sound Issue Program has been one of the most talked about in recent years, but here’s the full list…

Sorted newest to oldest by announcement date from Apple:

We’ve also got a guide on how to check if you’re eligible for a payout through the class action lawsuit over Apple’s Butterfly Keyboards.

Thanks for checking out our guide on all the open Apple recalls and service programs!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.

@michaelpotuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Apple reverses course on touchscreen Macs

First look: Apple Music, Apple TV, and more on Windows

Kuo: New AirPods Max and $99 AirPods Lite in the works

iPhone 15 Pro won’t have clicky volume/power buttons

source