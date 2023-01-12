Average new car prices, Corvette E-Ray, Tesla invests $770 million … – http://cbtnews.com/

Your #1 source for auto industry news and content

NCADA Pres. Robert Glaser on the Ford EV charging program for dealerships

Many dealers are particularly concerned with where the industry is headed. On today’s episode of Inside Automotive, Robert Glaser, President of the North Carolina Automobile Dealers Association, discusses what’s leading his Association’s agenda in this new year. Watch the complete segment here.

The average transaction price (ATP) of a new car in the U.S. reached a record high in December at $49,507, up 4.9% from the previous year’s levels and 1.9% from November. According to data issued by Kelley Blue Book, new-vehicle inventory levels are rising from historic lows earlier in 2022, but prices are still high. The average manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) has remained higher than new-vehicle average transaction prices for more than a year. Read More

In a video uploaded to Chevrolet’s social media channels, more details about the Corvette E-Ray, set to be unveiled next week, are revealed. The video shows the E-Ray starting and accelerating normally, propelled by its V8. The new stealth mode is then activated, and it begins to move steadily using electricity. The E-Ray is anticipated to have a front axle powered by one or maybe two electric motors and a rear axle powered by the 6.2-liter V8, capable of reaching between 600 and 650 horsepower. Read More

To increase production at its electric vehicle factory in Austin this year, Tesla has registered with the state of Texas to expand the facility. Tesla intends to invest about $770 million in the site to develop battery cell testing, cathode and drive unit manufacturing, and a die shop, among other things, according to January filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Currently, some of Tesla’s Model Y vehicles are produced in Austin, and the company later hopes to mass produce its Cybertruck there. Read More

According to Polestar, approximately 21,000 vehicles were delivered to customers in Q4, a new quarterly record. Preliminary estimates put the global volume for the entire year at 51,500, which is about 80% more than it was a year earlier (29,000 in 2021). The company hopes to grow further and sell 80,000 electric vehicles, largely Polestar 2 models, with a minimal amount of the future Polestar 3. Read More

Now is the time to pay more attention to retention

2023 is underway and dealerships are busy crunching the numbers. While normal key performance indicators are under scrutiny, it is more important than ever to evaluate the most critical component of your dealership’s success: retention. Where do you start? The top priority should be evaluating employee retention. It isn’t as simple as asking your staff for feedback. You need a trusted partner to help evaluate employee perception and assist in crafting a measurable strategy. Read More

How to learn any new skill you want in just 20 hours

Josh Kaufman’s 20 hour rule is a beneficial system capable of assisting auto retail professionals in developing their professional skills. In this article, we will review the overall benefits and provide a detailed overview of his system.Kaufman’s 20 hour rule goes a little like this: A person can learn any new skill by dedicating 20 hours of planned practice time to that skill. Breaking down practice sessions into 45 minutes of practice a day can lead you to learn a new skill in as little as a month! Read More

Did you enjoy this newscast? Please share your thoughts, comments, or questions regarding this topic by connecting with us at newsroom@cbtnews.com.

Be sure to follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok to stay up to date.

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to our email newsletter for all the latest auto industry news from CBT News.

Contact us: Info@CBTNews.com

© 2023 Created by CBT News

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website.

You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings.

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.

Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.

If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.

source