Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 18,000, Ethereum up 5%, other tokens move higher – CNBCTV18

Cryptocurrencies gained on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $889.5 billion, with a volume of nearly $43 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world’s largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 4.8 percent to $18,242. Its market value stood at $351.4 billion. The trade volume was at $21.1 billion.

“BTC has been facing an upward movement since the start of the year. In the past 24 hours, it has increased by 0.86 percent, reaching around $17,500 for the first time since December 16th,” said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 4.9 percent to $1,403.9 with a market capitalisation of $171.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $7.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 3.4 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at almost $10.5 billion. The trade volume was at $431.2 million.

Solana | Solana rose 2.6 percent to $16.5 with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $716.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 3.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.2 billion. The trade volume was $298.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 4.6 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume was $353.3 million in the last 24 hours.

On altcoins, Patel said, “Moreover, altcoins are also having a good day. Ripple had the highest jump in the past 24 hours, with its value jumping by about five percent and reaching close to $0.37. However, Lido DAO’s LDO token has experienced a significant retracement and is down eight percent daily.”

