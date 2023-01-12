Originality.AI Allows Users to Quickly Detect AI Written Content With … – PR Web

writeDate(1033);

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario (PRWEB) January 11, 2023

While AI writing tools are taking the internet by storm, concerns continue to grow over the originality and accuracy of the work created. This is an especially pressing issue for web publishers who depend on original, written content.

To combat these growing concerns, Originality.AI recently launched a tool that allows users to screen for content created by popular AI tools, such as ChatGPT. To increase efficiency for the user, Originality.AI has also launched a Google Chrome Extension to make it faster and easier to check content.

“As AI-generated content grows more rampant across the internet, it becomes less clear if a human or AI has created the work,” said Jonathan Gillham, Founder of Originality.AI. “With this in mind, I have enabled Originality.AI to be used at the click of a button. AI writing tools can be beneficial, but it’s important for web publishers to be aware if the content they are publishing is authentic.”

Google’s policies state that “content that's been generated programmatically without producing anything original” may rank lower in results or not appear in results at all, making it integral to check content before publishing.

With Originality.AI’s Chrome extension, simply highlight the text you want to check on any website. If the user is working within a document, email, publishing site, etc., the tool works by allowing users to quickly copy and paste the content into the checker. Originality.AI is over 94% accurate at predicting when content has been created by any of the popular NLP models (GPT-2, GPT-NEO, GPT-J, GPT-3).

