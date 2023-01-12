Spotify reveals new "music time capsule" feature – Mixmag

'Playlist in a Bottle' allows users to select music reflecting their current moods, which will be sealed and sent back in January 2024
Spotify has launched a new time capsule feature, which allows users to create playlists that will be “sealed” for 12 months, announced in an official statement.
Called “Playlist in a Bottle”, it asks users to select songs that reflect their current moods, such as “A song you’re going to kiss someone to this year” or “A song you need to hear live in 2023″.
After selecting the playlist, it will be sealed and sent back in January 2024, allowing users a glimpse of who they were a year before.
It is only available in the Spotify mobile app on iOS and Android devices, with users choosing from five different time capsule options – a bottle, jean pocket, gumball machine, lunch box or teddy bear.
The feature is only running this month (January 2023) and is available in 27 markets and 18 languages. Both free and premium users can access the feature, but devices must have the latest version of the Spotify App installed.
On New Year’s Eve last month (December 31, 2022) Spotify announced that it had a new most streamed track of all time. The Weeknd’s 2019 track ‘Blinding Lights’ had amassed 3,332,163,962 streams, overtaking Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’, which had previously held the top spot since 2017.
“Playlist in a Bottle” is not the only new streaming feature to be announced this month. High fidelity streaming service TIDAL announced that they were testing a new “DJ” feature, allowing users to log into a live DJ session and listen to music being played back by a host in real time.
To make your own “Playlist on a Bottle”, click on spotify.com/playlistinabottle from your mobile device.
Isaac Muk is Mixmag’s Digital Intern, follow him on Twitter
