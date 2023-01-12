Disney+ releases trailer and premiere date for latest ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Andor,’ starring ‘Rogue One’ rebel hero – TechCrunch

Disney+ released its first trailer for the upcoming series “Andor,” a prequel to “Rogue One.” It will premiere on the service on August 31 with two episodes to start. In total, the series will have 12 episodes, which was confirmed by Lucasfilm at today’s Star Wars Celebration at the Anaheim Convention Center. Diego Luna will reprise his role as “Rogue One” hero, Cassian Andor.

“Star Wars” fans will know that the 2016 film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is indeed the conclusion of Cassian Andor’s story, set just before the events of the original 1977 “Star Wars.” “Rogue One” grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. The upcoming series, “Andor,” will be set five years before “Rogue One” and will also include flashbacks from Cassian’s childhood. “Andor” will reveal how and why Cassian joined the rebellion.

Joining Luna is Felicity Jones, who will play Jyn Erso again, leader of the ragtag group of Rebel spies, as well as Forest Whitaker playing Clone Wars veteran, Saw Gerrera; Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma; plus Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. Also revealed at today’s panel was that Nicholas Britell will score the series.

The live-action series will be the longest “Star Wars” show on Disney+ yet, as it is double the length of the newest six-episode series, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” five episodes longer than “The Book of Boba Fett,” and four longer than “The Mandalorian.”

A few days ago, creator/showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed to Vanity Fair that not only will there be multiple surprises, but also there will, in fact, be a second season. “This first season is about him becoming a revolutionary, and the second 12 episodes take him into Rogue One,” Gilroy said. Also, despite the rumors, the showrunner makes it clear that Alan Tudyk will not be in the series, “Not yet, anyway,” he said.

Tony Gilroy co-wrote the “Rogue One” screenplay and was the uncredited director on reshoots for the film.

Streaming on Disney+ tomorrow, May 27, is “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” one of the many other “Star Wars” shows aside from “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” as well as upcoming titles “Ahsoka,” “The Acolyte,” and “Lando.”

