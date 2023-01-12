Nothing Ear (2) tipped for imminent launch as Ear (stick) gets Quick … – Notebookcheck.net

Nothing launched the Ear (1) as its very first product last year. The company has since followed it up with the Nothing Phone (1) and, more recently, the Ear (stick). It appears that a successor to the Ear (1) is on the way, too.
As revealed by leaker SnoopyTech, the Nothing Ear (2) is imminent. Supposedly, Nothing is gearing up for the launch of its second-gen earbuds, with the Ear (1) successor billed to debut in December. That may not be set in stone, however, with the source admitting the earbuds may be delayed until early 2023.
Speaking of the Ear (stick), Nothing has also confirmed that its newly-unveiled, more affordable TWS earbuds will now also be fully integrated into its Nothing OS. This ensures that Nothing Phone (1) owners will have comprehensive control of the buds from the Quick Settings panel. This feature was initially rolled out for the Ear (1) back in September, and Ear (stick) owners will benefit from it when the earbuds finally hit store shelves. It is, of course, specific to the Nothing Phone (1), with owners of other phones having to make do with the Nothing X app instead.
