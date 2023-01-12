Best Netflix Games to download and play for free – Yardbarker

Did you know that there’s actually a surprisingly decent library of games you can play as part of your Netflix subscription? It’s true! At the bottom of the Netflix app on your mobile device you can find a Games tab, and from there you can download and play a variety of mobile games.

What’s odd about this feature that flew under the radar, is that some of these games are not only recent releases, but very good ones at that, with Immortality making it into several Game of the Year lists.

In this list we’re breaking down the ten best games you can download and play right now as part of your Netflix subscription, and you won’t want to miss these.

Made by the Downwell developer, Poinpy is the opposite idea – instead of going down, you jump your way up through the stage. It’s an adorable, colorful game where you’ll be collecting fruit juice and using your swiping skills to skillfully jump through the necessary hoops. Great, immediately satisfying fun.

Immortality is a modern FMV game that sees you rolling through reels of film tape looking for clues. iIt’s up to you to piece together the plot. A model has gone missing, and the clues as to why are located in three unreleased movies she starred in. Sam Barlow’s modern FMV mystery games still haven’t gotten old yet, and Immortality is excellent. Make sure to keep a pen and paper close by.

Kentucky Route Zero’s mostly monochrome world is a tough one to get started in, but once you’re in, you’ll find a world with a deep mystery, and some strong messages at its core – some overt, some subtle that’ll fly right over your head. A visual novel with a memorable art style and an incredibly memorable story that will stick with you, even if you leave it with a few questions.

Oxenfree is considered an indie game essential inspired by ‘80s teen movies. You’ll be playing with radios before getting swept up in a supernatural adventure involving a ghostly rift. But the characters, story, and natural dialogue are the things most people remember Oxenfree for.

There are three separate Stranger Things games available on Netflix Games: a puzzler in Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, a top-down action game in Stranger Things: 1984 and an isometric adventure with Stranger Things 3: The Game. Each is unique and interesting in its own right, and if you’re a Stranger Things fan, these are each worth giving a go.

The Reigns games are interesting city sims where almost the entire game is played with Tinder-like swipes to the left and right. You’ll be asked questions about how to manage your kingdom, and you’ll essentially be swiping yes and no while attempting to keep everyone happy. Three Kingdoms adds even more, including full-on battles.

A seemingly simple isometric strategy game, Into The Breach evokes the likes of Advance Wars, and that’s no bad thing. The sprite art is cute and the tactics go deeper than what you might expect from a mobile strategy. Definitely worth a try. Especially if you love punching kaiju into mountains.

This is a simple arcade game where you navigate a ball through a stage while balancing it on a platform. You’ll be rolling it back and forth to make progress. This is one of those classic mobile experiences where each stage can be completed in mere seconds, but the simple satisfaction will keep you coming back for more.

This is a simple card game, a bit like Uno. In this game, your main goal is not to blow up. It’s possible to draw an exploding kitten, which blows you up instantly, but not if you have a defuse card. The goal is to be the last player not blown up, essentially, which is almost certainly going to cause a few arguments with friends.

Right, listen, hear me out. Do you know how hard it is to find and play an ad-free version of Solitaire on mobile? It’s painfully difficult to find a game that won’t throw pop-ups in your face at every opportunity. Netflix Games’ policy of having no ads on their games is a gift when it comes to Solitaire. Perfect for your grandparents on their new mobile device.

This article first appeared on Video Games on Sports Illustrated and was syndicated with permission.

More must-reads:

Get the latest news and rumors, customized to your favorite sports and teams. Emailed daily. Always free!

source