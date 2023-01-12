Does Instagram notify when you screenshot a Story or post? – Metro.co.uk

Instagram is constantly changing, pivoting from pics to TikTok-esque videos, letting you hide likes (if you want to), and even introducing subscriber-only content on the app.

Still, you can enjoy scrolling through photographs on your feed or watch Instagram Stories or Reels – and, if you really want to, take a screenshot of the content.

Perhaps you’ve seen a recipe you want to try, or an outfit you feel inspired by, and want to save it.

If you’re going to do this, though, it’s worth knowing exactly whether or not it will trigger the user who is being screenshotted getting a notification of some kind.

Some platforms immediately tell users if their content has been screengrabbed, while Meta-owned Instagram has different rules.

So, what are they?

No, people will not get notified if you screenshot their Instagram Story.

One of the benefits of Instagram is that a sneaky screenshot of someone’s Story or Reel can go totally unnoticed.

This is true of a celebrity with a huge account or even just a pal with a few trusted followers.

However, this goes for you too. If someone screenshots your Story, you’ll also be none the wiser about it.

The same goes for Instagram posts on the main feed, or viewed on someone’s profile.

Crucially, Instagram will notify someone of screenshot activity in one instance.

If you capture a picture or video sent via Instagram’s direct message function in a screenshot, the person who sent you the content will be informed that you’ve screengrabbed.

So, just be aware…

